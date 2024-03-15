‘I found out through Venmo’: Woman says she found out her husband was cheating on her through workout app Strava

A fitness app called Strava is the latest addition to a list of apps that users have used to discover their partner was cheating on them.

On Monday, TikTok creator Megan (@meg.c.mcgee) posted a video explaining to viewers how she found out her husband was cheating on her via his activity on the app, Strava. Megan told the story while baking. She explained how the Strava app is where friends can follow each other and share their workouts.

“The important thing to note about Strava is that it shares your map with people,” Megan said. “So, if you have a public Strava account, or if you allow someone to follow you on Strava then they can see where you’re running, your start to finish line.”

Megan explained how once her husband came back from deployment, he got really into running, and they both followed each other on Strava. She would often attempt to join him on her runs, he would brush her off. She then said how later her husband had called her and told her that they needed a break—immediately, Megan went into investigative mode, looking for answers.

“I start becoming an FBI detective,” Megain said.

“You find everything possible to just get yourself answers. And listen this man, like most who are cheating, they think they’re sly and they try to cover up their traps as well as they [can],” she said.

Everything added up once she took a closer look at her husband’s Strava account, she said.

“The cherry on top ended up being looking at his Strava running maps,” she said.

In the video, Megan said she discovered her husband would start his run at their home and then he would end it at a woman’s home. That woman, Megan said, lived half a mile away from them.

For further proof, Megan showed a screenshot of the map with the route her husband took during his run.

“While this didn’t tell me the whole story. It sure gave me a lot of reassurance about who he was cheating on me with and what he was doing all those times he was gone. So, yeah. I have learned how to use Strava pretty well. Strava, if you’re looking to give out sponsorships, I know the ins and outs of your app.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan via TikTok comment for further response.

In the comment section of Megan’s video, user @albamayo23 said they work for Strava and planned to share the video with their co-workers.

“Omg I love you,” Megan responded.

Another person also revealed that they had a family member who said they found out about their partner’s cheating through Strava.

“My aunt found out my uncle was cheating through Strava too!” user Jess @jesswild22. “He would [pause] his rides in a certain place and go to her house.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Strava via media relations form for a response.

Other commenters went on to say that they’ve found out the partner was cheating through apps like Venmo, Airbnb, Spotify, and Netflix. One person even said they found out through an AMC account. All in all, Megan’s story seemed to prove cheaters aren’t as deceptive as they think they are.