‘How should we proceed?’: 2019 Infiniti comes in with engine noise. Here’s how a good mechanic diagnoses the client’s car

An auto mechanic assessing a 2019 Infiniti with engine noise first chided the customer for trying to make up for running it low on oil by overfilling it and then sought to diagnose it.

The video comes from a particularly prolific and popular auto mechanic on TikTok, Dave’s Auto Center (@davesautocenter) in Centerville, Utah. This video, released on Monday, already has more than 234,000 views as of Tuesday.

It starts with Dave asking the other mechanic in the video, “Are you about to ruin someone’s day?” before assessing the situation: A 2019 Infiniti with a V6 engine, appearing to be the Q50 sedan, is in because the owner “ran it low on oil.” According to the mechanics, it appears the owner then overfilled the oil chamber as if to overcompensate for not running it with enough oil beforehand.

They test the engine, and it has an unmistakable sound that doesn’t seem to be the hallmark of a healthy engine. Dave says, “Sounds like a timing chain,” and the other mechanic agrees.

After assessing, “This car is not cheap,” they drain out the oil and discover metal flakes in it.

Dave then quips, “Guess I’m just gonna call the customer and give him the good news.”

In the caption, the shop asks, “Sounds like timing chain tensioner. Oil has metallic texture. How should we proceed?”

One commenter theorized it was a rod knock issue, saying, “Rod knock if you pull the oil pan you see more metal debris. Those engines are known for that.”

Another noted, “And it’s turbocharged!!! Even more reason to do your oil changes more often.”

What does it mean to have a rod knock?

According to the GoodCar website, “If you have a rod knock in your engine, you have worn connecting rod bearings. Most internal combustion engines are equipped with a crankshaft that converts the power from combustion into rotational power to drive your vehicle. The crankshaft gets its power from the engine’s pistons. Each piston is connected to the crankshaft by way of a connecting rod and a connecting rod bearing. The bearing is the soft component in that connection and usually wears out much sooner than the crankshaft or the connecting rod. The connecting rod becomes loose as it wears and starts making unhealthy knocking noises.”

It goes on to say, “If you’ve ever wondered, “What does a rod knock sound like?” it has a highly recognizable sound. While idling, the engine sounds like it’s loudly ticking or almost smacking. When the accelerator is pressed down, the slapping or ticking noise intensifies and speeds up dramatically. It’s important to note that any slight engine noises you hear up top from your camshaft will be much slower than rod knock noises from down below. That’s because the crankshaft spins twice as fast as the camshaft. If you hear rapid knocking noises from the lower end of your engine, the problem is likely rod knock.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dave’s Auto Center via TikTok comment and online content form and to Infiniti via email.

