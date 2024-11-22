How the ‘White Girl Save Me’ meme became stan Twitter’s rally cry

White Girl Save Me, sometimes appearing as Save Me, White Girl, is a catchphrase meme often paired with a photo of a white female public figure or character. The meme has spawned some different variations and has become a favorite of stan Twitter and TikTok.

Meme basics

Meme Creator : @dawgpleasee/X

: @dawgpleasee/X Meme Type: Catchphrase, Exploitable

Catchphrase, Exploitable First Appearance: August 2023

August 2023 Origin Source: X

X Peak Popularity: Nov. 2023



Origin and spread

According to KnowYourMeme.com, X user @dawgpleasee is credited with first using the phrase in since-deleted tweets from early August 2023. He continued to use the phrase throughout his time on the platform, with tweets throughout the year and into 2024.

The phrase started to pick up steam after various fandoms used it. In particular, pop stans argued over who is the white girl who saves them.

Variations

The meme has gone viral in a few different forms. White Girl Save Me has appeared as a reaction comment and meme. Some people have also created other memes by photoshopping another word or phrase over “white girl” to apply the same sentiment to something else.

Stan Twitter has paired the phrase with photos or videos of their favorites that they’d normally post. It shows their devotion to the figure in question.

Meme examples

