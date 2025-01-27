When God sings with his creations, will this meme not be part of the choir?

The “When God Sings With His Creations” meme originated with a conversation on X about the name Sheldon and became a beloved copypasta. The full post asks, “When God sings with his creations, will a turtle not be part of the choir?” In memes, social media users replace the word “turtle” with other animals, people, characters, or anything else they like.

The joke became particularly popular among fandoms, with members responding to criticism or dismissal of a favorite character, franchise, or trope with the altered phrase.

‘When God Sings With His Creations’ meme origins

On Feb. 17, 2021, X user @mcstardently asked “is there anyone even named sheldon irl?” The top response, by @bigfatmoosepssy, replied that this was the name of their 6th grade class turtle. A third user, @martynovasucks, objected in a response simply stating, “that’s a turtle.”

The user who first replied to the original tweet came back with the sentence others would find so poetic within such a low-stakes conversation that it would become a meme. This simple text post currently sits at 29,000 likes.

The meme spreads and endures

It took a few months before other X users began to notice this reply and use it as a copypasta. After marveling at the beauty of the phrase, people started to replace the word “turtle” with other words or use the original whenever a turtle appeared in their view.

For example, a scene in the 2024 film Conclave in which the character Thomas Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes, finds a turtle and carries it to the water inspired references to the meme. The most common usage, however, involved replacing “turtle” with any favorite subject from a user’s beloved franchise.

“When god sings with his creations, will wenclair not be apart of the choir?” tweeted @sweetccwalker in reference to a popular ship from the TV series Wednesday between the title character and her roommate, Enid Sinclair.

Interest in the meme also tends to surge whenever there’s a viral social media post asking for everyone’s favorite tweet. In January 2025, when a Bluesky user asked for the “defining work of art or culture” during the Biden years, Dennis B. Hooper replied with a screenshot of the original X exchange.

Dramatic readings and merchandising

On Feb. 20, 2023, YouTuber Philip Kraaijenhof posted a dramatic reading of the X conversation that spawned the meme. The video gained over 256,000 views in just under two years, plus over 22,000 likes.

The meme is so popular today that it’s possible to spot the statement on a t-shirt. An image search for the phrase “when god sings with his creations will a turtle not be part of the choir” brings up multiple apparel sites selling shirts, hoodies, and other merch containing the statement, often accompanied by a cute little turtle.

‘When God Sings With His Creations’ meme examples

