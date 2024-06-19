All women born in tha 90s want to do is eat hot chip and lie

Eat hot chip and lie is a popular phrase from a classic copypasta about the alleged shortcomings of women born after 1993 or “under 25.” The lengthy rant that originated on Facebook about the nature of these women—claiming spicy snacks and dishonesty is to be expected of them—was diluted into its most important elements as it went increasingly viral.

Eat hot chip and lie origin

The sentiment that inspired the phrase was from a 2015 rant by a Facebook user. The man, David Jones, complained about the nature of women born in the ’90s and after. The caps-lock rant claimed women from this era “CAN’T COOK CAN’T CLEAN THEY DON’T WANT TO WORK.”

The rant gets more expletive-filled as it progresses, splintering into so many different points that it became a meme as people joked about the complaints therein. Recently, it’s more common to see the meme quoted as “Twerk, be bisexual, eat hot chip and lie.”

Twerk, be bisexual, eat hot chip and lie meaning

It’s no secret that late Millennials and most of Gen Z are big fans of hot chips of all varieties. This phrase pokes fun at the people who produced the demand for a “flamin’ hot” variety of just about everything. Spicy snacking comes as a second nature—and some claim that lying does too.

As the posts referencing the original copypasta faded, a new truncated version of the rant—”Any female born after 1993 can’t cook. All they know is McDonald’s, charge they phone, twerk, be bisexual, eat hot chip and lie.”

These days, the phrase can be a condemnation or a celebration. While some lament that it’s all someone knows how to do, others have no shame in their hot chip game. If you’re born after 1993 and feeling personally attacked, fear not—it’s been altered by social media users to deliver judgment on people of all ages.

The Bernie Sanders ‘eat hot chip and lie‘ incident

Are you confused about what Bernie Sanders has to do with this beloved viral saying? In 2020, as the Senator was running his presidential campaign, he appeared in a debate with other democratic candidates.

A deep fake video that altered a moment where the Senator spoke on the debate stage went viral. Dubbed in were comments that weren’t exactly Sanders’ own. The video makes it appear as though Sanders is earnestly repeating the viral saying.

jessus no bernie you cant say things like that pic.twitter.com/y9BTENqHQU — DataShade (@datashade) January 23, 2020

Meme examples:

Related memes:

