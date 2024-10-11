Advertisement
Memes

The medieval history of ‘We Ride At Dawn’

With the sun!

Kittens riding pony with text that says 'at dawn we ride'

At Dawn We Ride, also referred to as We Ride At Dawn, is a battle cry frequently added to memes featuring beloved characters engaged in battles, or people and animals dressed in armor. The phrase plays on the trope of warriors preparing to embark on a noble quest or battle at the break of dawn, a common motif in fantasy books and movies.

When it comes to memes, We Ride At Dawn is typically used in a lighthearted or exaggerated way.

Origins and Spread

The exact origin of the phrase “We Ride at Dawn” in its meme form is difficult to pinpoint, but its roots lie in historical and literary tropes that depict warriors, knights, or adventurers setting out on quests or battles early in the morning. The phrase has been referenced in Lord of the Rings as well as the 1981 film Clash of the Titans. In the latter, one character advises a woman apt to go on his quest with him, “Then sleep now. We ride at dawn.”

"sleep now, we ride at dawn" clash of the titans
YARN

Lord of the Rings version

A different iteration of the phrase appears in the 2003 fantasy hit The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. There, Aragorn advises King Theoden they’ll help Gondor against attackers, proclaiming, “We have til dawn. Then, we must ride.”

"we have till dawn, then we must ride" lord of the rings
YARN
As the internet meme version developed, people began using the phrase sarcastically to hype up mundane tasks or images. In 2010, it was paired with a since-deleted “horse girl of the apocalypse” image, and in 2011, in a now-defunct Skyrim webcomic. It became especially popular on platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Tumblr, where users would pair it with images of animals, people in costume, or pop culture characters getting ready for a comical “mission.”

we ride at dawn horsegirl of the apocalypse meme
QuickMeme
we ride at dawn cat and chicken
QuickMeme

Meme examples

lord of the rings bedding we ride at dawn meme
QuickMeme
moth we ride at dawn meme
@pee-bing/IMGFLIP
that's so raven we attack at dawn
@pee-bing/IMGFLIP
gummy bear at dawn we ride
@pee-bing/IMGFLIP
big bird horse and buggy at dawn we ride
@pee-bing/IMGFLIP
dads showing up to airport early ride for gondor gif
u/FinestOldToby/Reddit
pug on horse we ride at dawn
u/FinestOldToby/Reddit
woman driving with cat on lap with tweet that says 'we ride at dawn'
u/FinestOldToby/Reddit
at dawn we ride cat in cardboard tank
u/FinestOldToby/Reddit
we right at dawn plushie meme
@astralpuff_/X
@astralpuff_/X
'we attack at sunrise' meme
@astralpuff_/X

First published:

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

