Memes

24 of the best Stalker 2 video game memes

Anna Good
Promotional image from the video game S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2 in which a figure wearing a gas mask stands in front of a fiery background.
GSC Game World

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, also known as Stalker 2, is a long-awaited sequel to the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game. Its release date has long been turned into a meme, as development kept pushing it back years into the future. With the game finally here, fans of the franchise have a lot to say about everything from the gameplay to the things the developers chose to animate for the game.

According to IGN’s review of the new video game, “STALKER 2 is a gripping exploration of Chornobyl, and there’s just nothing like it. Combat bounces between intense, high-stakes shootouts or unsatisfyingling unfair wars of attrition. The main difference between those two scenarios is in the bizarre behavior of the enemy AI.”

Diehard fans of the franchise, however, either don’t mind the bugs or are hopeful that patches will soon rectify some of the amusing, albeit sometimes game-breaking, glitches that occur while playing the game. Until then, gamers are sharing memes about the game on various social media platforms.

Check out 24 of the best Stalker 2 memes:

1.

Stalker 2 meme
@tennoscoom/9gag

2.

Stalker 2 meme about the anomalies in the new game being called 'archanomalies.'
@tennoscoom/9gag

3.

Stalker 2 meme about the continued delay of the game's release.
@tennoscoom/9gag

4.

Stalker 2 meme
u/Thesealman570 via Reddit

5.

@open.world.games Yes… the developers knew you would try this #gaming #game #games #stalker #stalker2 ♬ original sound – Open World Games

6.

Stalker 2 meme of developers posting WIP screenshots vs Stalker 2 posting bread.
u/Gutarg via Reddit

7.

Stalker 2 meme with a dog spinning around in the air. Text overlay reads, 'meeting my friend's 'chill dog' at the sleepover.'
u/Gutarg via Reddit

8.

Stalker 2 meme with a 'choose wisely' split of cat girlfriend vs Stalker 2.
u/Delicious_Book_8628 via Reddit

9.

Stalker 2 meme
u/Delicious_Book_8628 via Reddit

10.

u/Delicious_Book_8628 via Reddit

11.

Stalker 2 meme that reads, 'When the world needed him the most he came back to save the slavjank'
@Yurseinhower/X

12.

Stalker 2 meme making fun of new fans of the franchise for complaining about bugs.
@Yurseinhower/X

13.

Stalker 2 meme about not being able to afford the game.
u/ShinigamiOfPast via Reddit

14.

A comparison chart of Stalker 2 poking fun at the games via meme.
u/ShinigamiOfPast via Reddit

15.

@lpearlyy its so fun #gaming ♬ Dirge for the Planet – Fire Lake

16.

Stalker 2 meme about the game being available 'tomorrow.'
u/Thewaffleofoz via Reddit

17.

Stalker 2 meme about new players complaining about the bugs and visual quality while 'chads' live for the experience.
u/Thewaffleofoz via Reddit

18.

19.

20.

Stalker 2 meme
u/so_disappointing via Reddit

21.

Stalker 2 meme of Bigfoot smoking and looking pensively out at a lake. Text reads, 'Other people: *worry about bugs on release Me who already gave up after hearing about Day One DLC and skins in singleplayer focused game:'
u/so_disappointing via Reddit

22.

@wallofyawn probably just some graffiti anyway #stalker #stalker2 #gaming #xbox #gamepass ♬ original sound – ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

23.

24.

Stalker 2 meme about buying it and Atomic Heart and funding two different sides of a war.
@ItsUmbruhh/X

First published:

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

