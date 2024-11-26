24 of the best Stalker 2 video game memes

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, also known as Stalker 2, is a long-awaited sequel to the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game. Its release date has long been turned into a meme, as development kept pushing it back years into the future. With the game finally here, fans of the franchise have a lot to say about everything from the gameplay to the things the developers chose to animate for the game.

Featured Video

According to IGN’s review of the new video game, “STALKER 2 is a gripping exploration of Chornobyl, and there’s just nothing like it. Combat bounces between intense, high-stakes shootouts or unsatisfyingling unfair wars of attrition. The main difference between those two scenarios is in the bizarre behavior of the enemy AI.”

Diehard fans of the franchise, however, either don’t mind the bugs or are hopeful that patches will soon rectify some of the amusing, albeit sometimes game-breaking, glitches that occur while playing the game. Until then, gamers are sharing memes about the game on various social media platforms.

Check out 24 of the best Stalker 2 memes:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

STALKER 🤝METRO

Reject competition, embrace mutual respect#STALKER2 pic.twitter.com/7BbCsqNO1P — 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐒 🇧🇷 COMMS OPEN (@CaptainSpades_) November 22, 2024

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

More video game memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.