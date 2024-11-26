24 of the best Stalker 2 video game memes

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, also known as Stalker 2, is a long-awaited sequel to the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game. Its release date has long been turned into a meme, as development kept pushing it back years into the future. With the game finally here, fans of the franchise have a lot to say about everything from the gameplay to the things the developers chose to animate for the game.
According to IGN’s review of the new video game, “STALKER 2 is a gripping exploration of Chornobyl, and there’s just nothing like it. Combat bounces between intense, high-stakes shootouts or unsatisfyingling unfair wars of attrition. The main difference between those two scenarios is in the bizarre behavior of the enemy AI.”
Diehard fans of the franchise, however, either don’t mind the bugs or are hopeful that patches will soon rectify some of the amusing, albeit sometimes game-breaking, glitches that occur while playing the game. Until then, gamers are sharing memes about the game on various social media platforms.
Check out 24 of the best Stalker 2 memes:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
@open.world.games Yes… the developers knew you would try this #gaming #game #games #stalker #stalker2 ♬ original sound – Open World Games
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
@lpearlyy its so fun #gaming ♬ Dirge for the Planet – Fire Lake
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
@wallofyawn probably just some graffiti anyway #stalker #stalker2 #gaming #xbox #gamepass ♬ original sound – ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
23.
24.
