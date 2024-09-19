The Roblox Face meme, also known as the Roblox Man Face or Johnny Face, are memes that feature the “Roblox man smirk.” The facial expression is one of many customizations available to users on the popular gaming site and has become synonymous with Roblox itself.

Origins

The Roblox Man face features a particular smirk that was added to Roblox for character customization in 2012, as part of the “Man bundle.” The face was added on July 26, 2012, and was titled “Johnny Face.” It originally retailed for 100 Robux but has since been made free.

In December 2020, the face started being applied to memes after an X account, @RobloxManFacee, began photoshopping the face over different objects and characters. The spread continued in early 2021, when YouTuber Flamingo shared a video titled “ROBLOX MAN FACE,” playing Roblox with a bunch of other players whose characters donned the expression.

The facial expression started going viral on the app, with more and more players choosing it for their character. YouTuber @Laughability even joked about the spread, likening it to “a secret underground Roblox cult.”

While the face isn’t particularly remarkable, something about the smirk drove the expression to become a meme among gamers.

Roblox Girl Face

Where there’s a man trend, you can expect the girls to step up with a response. As the man Roblox Face meme spread, women stepped up with the Roblox Girl face. The expression features thin arched eyebrows, wide eyes, and smiling pink lips. The two faces often appear together in memes, sometimes posing as a couple.

Roblox Face meme examples

More Roblox memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.