Coach announces first-ever video game collaboration with Roblox and ZEPETO

Peanut butter/chocolate, Farley/Spade, Mars/.Paak: two different flavors that taste great together. Life’s full of them. Well, now you can add Coach/Roblox to that prestigious list.

Coach collabs with Roblox

This week, luxury fashion brand Coach has announced that they’re teaming up with Roblox to venture into the gaming world for two separate projects: Roblox: Fashion Klossette and Fashion Famous 2.

Coach/Roblox/ZEPETO

The games are part of Coach’s ongoing “Find Your Courage” campaign, in which the company encourages gamers to express “every pixel of their personality” through these two fashionable digital takeovers.

The integration of both games with feature items from Coach’s Spring 2024 collection in the form of both free and purchasable virtual items.

According to a press release on the collaboration, the “Find Your Courage” campaign was created to introduce Coach’s Spring 2024 collection and follows a virtual human named Imma who is on “a journey of self-discovery.”

“Find Your Courage” on ZEPETO

Starting July 19 in ZEPETO, the Find Your Courage collaboration will become available on all IOS and Android devices.

Coach/Zepeto/Roblox

As for the Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette takeovers, they’ll only be available from July 19 until August 19 on all Roblox compatible devices.

The campaign will be accompanied this weekend by a special hands-on in-store experience at the Coach House on Fifth Ave. in New York City. The event runs from July 19-21, so if you’re in the city check it out.

Take a look at the trailer for the collab below:

