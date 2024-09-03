The Rip Me Out The Plastic meme uses a sound clip from rapper Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” as a video reveal format.

What is the ‘Rip Me Out The Plastic’ meme?

The meme is a viral “reveal” trend on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram. Users record themselves doing a transition reveal, such as from before putting on makeup to after. In this instance, folks are putting plastic bags over their heads and ripping them off for the reveal to the tune of rapper Latto’s song “Put It On Da Floor” where she sings, “rip me out the plastic I been acting brand new.”

Where did ‘Rip Me Out The Plastic’ come from?

The sound bite for the Rip Me Out The Plastic meme comes from “Put It On Da Floor” by Latto, whose original music video for the song was published on April 24th, 2023. Since being posted on YouTube, the video has been viewed over 9.7 million times and liked over 135K times.

Meme origins

The Rip Me Out The Plastic meme trend first started on Instagram when Jovonta Patton (@jovontapatton) shared a video of one high school senior’s dress reveal on May 21, 2023.

In the caption, he wrote, “Hire me to Rip your kid out the PLASTIC FOR prom 😂” and tagged what was potentially the young woman’s Instagram account, although it seems that it has since been deleted. The original video has been liked over 6.5K times and was reposted to @theshaderoom on May 22nd, 2023, where it was liked over 298K times.

Spread of the meme

The trend quickly spread to TikTok, where folks took on the concept of being covered by a bag and tearing it up to reveal something as a smooth transition, such as a new haircut or a comedic bit.

TikTok creator @iamkaylabeauty seems to have been the first to post the transition-style version of the trend on the video-focused app. In the caption of her makeup transition video, she wrote, “‼️ NEW TRANSITION ALERT ‼️ Created by yours truly 💕🤭I’m tryna see all of the baddies do this one.”

In the first half of the transition, the viewer sees her in a bonnet and no makeup, lipsyncing to Latto’s song and placing a bag over her head. In a blink-and-you-miss-it transition, she tears the plastic grocery bag open to reveal herself beautifully done up in glam makeup. The video gained 3.4 million views and over 5.2K comments, the vast majority of them complimenting her on the transition or makeup.

More examples

While many folks were able to do this transition seamlessly, many struggled to tear open the plastic bag safely.

There were many comedic results, but there were also several TikTokers who spoke out about it, stating that we were all warned as children not to put plastic bags on our heads and offering up safer ways to participate in the trend.