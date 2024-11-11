The Nicole Scherzinger “Where Do I Get This Hat!!!?” meme takes images of unusual headwear and pairs them with the singer’s comment on a Russell Brand Instagram post. Scherzinger had commented “Where do I get this hat!!!?” on a 2024 Election Day photo of the actor in which he holds up a red MAGA-style hate that reads, “Make Jesus First Again.” She later deleted the comment.

The former member of The Pussycat Dolls issued an apology for this and for liking a number of social media posts that support Donald Trump, claiming that people incorrectly interpreted her actions.

What is the Nicole Scherzinger ‘Where Do I Get This Hat’ meme?

This meme consists of any image featuring a notable or ridiculous hat, often from works of fiction and sometimes from moments in history, with singer, dancer, and actress Nicole Scherzinger commenting underneath with, “Where do I get this hat!!!?”

You may have seen her asking this under screenshots from The Handmaid’s Tale, Scary Movie 3, or even photos of Nazis from the 1930s. This is because she left this exact comment on the Russel Brand post with the MAGA-style hat, resulting in outrage among many of her fans.

Her punishment is to now be portrayed as desiring the most ridiculous hats anyone can conjure up from their favorite films and shows, as well as some odd fashion choices among other celebrities.

Scherzinger apologizes

The Friday after Election Day, Scherzinger posted an Instagram Story with an apology, suggesting that her online activities were not political.

And…Nicole Scherzinger has now posted a response to the controversy. It’s carefully crafted but also, surely on purpose, does not actually say how she voted. pic.twitter.com/sYENUVPgX9 — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) November 9, 2024

“I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts,” she wrote. “When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion.”

Though she did not say who she voted for, she went on to write that the “presumptions” people made based on her hat comment were wrong, and that she was only interested in the pro-Jesus part of the Brand post.

Nicole Scherzinger you’re full of shit and you can take that fake PR apology back while you pack to leave the Broadway stage pic.twitter.com/BxqGiVpQEg — mizge (@mihailo____) November 9, 2024

Fans and Trump critics have not been widely mollified by her apology, noting that she did not address the likes on a pro-Trump RFK Jr. post that said nothing about religious faith.

Meme origins and spread

Russell Brand, comedian, right-wing conspiracy theorist, and accused sexual abuser, posted the photo with the hat that started it all on Election Day—Nov. 5, 2024. Scherzinger left her now-deleted comment soon after.

By Nov. 8, she was issuing her apology for this and other interactions on pro-Trump posts that angry fans had dug up. Early that same day, Twitter user @ajamiepierce posted the first version of the “Where Can I Get This Hat” meme with an image from a The Cat in the Hat play.

So far, the meme remains mostly contained to Twitter, but as it spreads, the hats get more and more absurd.

Examples

