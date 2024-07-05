Why people are commenting ‘Nice Try, Diddy’ on social media

Nice Try, Diddy refers to the latest spam comment meme that makes fun of rapper Sean Love Combs, aka Diddy, and his need to be involved in a million projects at the same time.

‘Nice Try, Diddy’ meaning

People spamming “nice try diddy” is the latest of memes surrounding the controversial rapper. It is especially popular on video advertisements on social media such as Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), and has spread in popularity since its inception in May 2024.

Diddy, the focus of this new meme, has no actual relation to the posts “nice try diddy” is being spammed under, and there is some confusion as to what the spam posts mean, as these organic trends can take on a mind and meaning of their own as they enter the lexicon of different social groups.

The most common meaning that can be found about this comment meme is to make fun of the rapper for apparently trying to be involved with everything, with some suggesting that he is doing so to pay off all the lawsuits that he’s been embroiled in.

‘Nice Try Diddy’ origins

The first known instance of the phrase “nice try diddy” on social media seems to have been traced to an ad for Newsbreak’s Safety Map, a tool used to note the locations of known sex offenders. @raccoon2u2 noted this trend in a tweet with a screenshot of the Instagram post.

When someone asked what the phrase meant, @raccoon2u2 replied, “Google his name +sex offender and you’ll get your answer.” This is, of course, alluding to the allegations of the rapper being involved in the trafficking of minors.

Meme spread

This phrase has begun to spread under more paid ads on social media in the nearly two months since it was first noted, and the posts don’t seem to have any connection to the rapper and his fraught history.

“Nice try diddy” can be seen spammed in an ad for Piece by Piece, the LEGO-style movie about Pharrell Williams’s life and career, on an ad for Call of Duty, and even Apple Intelligence.

The IG comments are demonic look what they did to the Pharrell Williams Lego movie trailer 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kchVrlCuBd — Big Cinco (@takefivecinco) June 8, 2024

In the r/OutOfTheLoop subreddit post on June 10th, 2024 about the spam comments on Call of Duty, Redditor u/ explained, “The ‘nice try Diddy’ comments on things are part of a meme where people joke about P. Diddy trying to be involved in everything, following raids on his homes. It’s a silly internet joke implying he’s trying to sneak into unrelated situations, like the game’s release. It’s just a dumb joke lol”

Another person in the comments section, however, claimed that it was a play on the phrase “Nice try, feds,” which had been previously used as comment spam on ads for mobile games that seem to be more for data mining than actual interest in making a good game.

This is yet another claim that Diddy was an informant to law enforcement, a rumor that was spread by Kanye West back in March 2024.

