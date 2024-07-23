Here’s why ‘Monday Left Me Broken Cat’ a.k.a Mr Peebles, Is a TikTok icon

Monday Left Me Broken Cat, also known as Mr. Peebles, is a yellow-eyed cat with very human features who was animated in the Revive app to look like it’s singing. The first iteration of the meme features Mr Peebles singing “Waiting For Love” by Avicii.

Cat memes are a favorite of the internet at large. It’s no surprise that this particular one is speaking to all the forlorn and defeated folks out there who want to sing it out.

Why did Monday leave the cat broken?

Mr Peebles earned his other unique moniker because of the original edit. The lyrics of the song go, “Monday left me broken // Tuesday, I was through with hoping // Wednesday, my empty arms were open // Thursday, waiting for love, waiting for love.”

The cat’s sullen facial expression led to its association with the first line of those lyrics. The Revive App animated the cat’s face to look like it was singing the tune. The head bops along as it sings. The ears don’t move in sync with it due to the limitations of the face-animating app. Still, it emits a particular vibe many identify with.

The first time the Monday Left Me Broken Cat appeared on TikTok was in February 2023. The video, posted by @beast_warrior, amassed two million views.

Monday Left Me Broken Cat memes and examples

