What is the ‘Cat Distribution System’ and how do you get chosen?

The Cat Distribution System meme is the name the internet has collectively given to the phenomenon of finding cats and having them invade your life. It is particularly popular on TikTok where people often share videos of randomly encountering a needy kitten or feral cat who quickly becomes a new family member.

In the comments of these videos, you’ll see TikTok users mention the System a lot, excited to see it strike yet again. A cat walks up to you in the park? Cat Distribution System. A kitten meowing in the engine of your car? Cat Distribution System. Kitty scratching at the door? Cat Distribution System. It always happens when you least expect it.

What is the Cat Distribution System?

The idea is that there is a random generator somewhere that systematically distributes cats to people who need them. Or to people who don’t need them, but want them anyway. Or to people who don’t want them or need them and yet somehow end up with a new cat anyway who they begrudgingly fall in love with. You don’t choose the cat. The cat chooses you.

It is believed, according to The Wildest, that the meme originated in November 2022 in a TikTok from @hermes.the.cynic, who described the system and said, “You’ll just be like going to work, you’ll take a break, and you’ll go outside, and there’s a kitten in a bush. Now, that’s your kitten.”

Is the Cat Distribution System real?

At this point, the “realness” of the Cat Distribution System is a theological question. Is there some order to the universe? A higher intelligence who guides us or who at least sets in place certain orders that naturally go through their motions, leading us towards some future destiny we can’t conceive of? Maybe. In which case, who gets a cat and when they get the cat might be a part of the grand code of life.

But, if you’re more of an atheist, it is probably easier to say no, it’s not real. People find cats all the time. They keep them all the time. Only now we can see those stories get traction on social media and it creates the illusion that everyone is a part of a larger pattern. If anything, that might be about the magic of cats. They know how to make you fall in love with them.

Whether or not a System is in place, people do seem very happy to be chosen. Plus, it’s nice to see kitties get a good home. Adopt, don’t shop! Spay and neuter your pets! Here are some TikToks of the wonderful moment somebody was chosen and a few shots of the kitties involved.

