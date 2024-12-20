Advertisement
Luigi Mangione compared to Superman, Jesus after perp walk pics go viral

“This gotta be one of the hardest pics of 2024.”

Two panel design with the top showing an image of a real life prisoner being walker by guard and police, over an image from a Superman Movie where the image looks the same.

Luigi Mangione’s perp walk photos drew comparisons to Superman and Jesus Christ after The New York Police Department (NYPD) released photos of the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter arriving in New York City following his extradition from Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Authorities may have intended to cast Mangione in a dangerous light via their heavily armed stroll (which included New York City Mayor Eric Adams) but instead made him look incredibly cool to Mangione’s fans.

Scenes from two Superman films have drawn the most comparisons, including the 2025 film by James Gunn.

Mangione arrives in New York

After fighting extradition to New York for 10 days, authorities transported Mangione on Thursday to the city where he allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He arrived by helicopter in southern Manhattan and was met by a crowd of officers as well as Mayor Adams. The mayor was charged with five federal corruption offenses in September.

Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'this gotta be one of the hardest pics of 2024.'
@ayeejuju/X

Reporters were ready for Mangione as well, and they captured new photos and footage that TikTok users could feature in fancam videos admiring his jawline.

Luigi Mangione draws comparisons to Superman

One of the most widely spread of these photos resembles footage captured from the set of the upcoming James Gunn film Superman, set for release on July 11, 2025. In aerial images obtained by The Direct, Superman is flanked by armed soldiers with his hands cuffed in front of him.

Luigi Mangione perk walk tweet comparing him to Superman (2025).
@FearedBuck/X

There’s a similar scene in the 2013 film Man of Steel with a direct shot that looks eerily similar to Mangione’s perp walk. Social media users have presented images of each arrested individual side by side, which is accelerating comparisons between the alleged shooter and the undeniably handsome Clark Kent.

Luigi Mangione perk walk tweet comparing him to a scene in Superman: Man of Steel.
@FearedBuck/X
…And Jesus Christ

Art historians have been digging up old paintings depicting the arrest of Jesus Christ by temple guards and possibly Roman soldiers before his crucifixion, and displaying them next to photos of Mangione’s perp walk.

Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'he’s kinda like a prettier jesus.'
@_uncle_gworl/X
Be warned, some of the “paintings” people are spreading around are AI-generated or altered to look more like the Mangione photos.

Mangione heads to Rikers

Granting another celebrity name to this saga, the state will be imprisoning Mangione at Rikers Island—a prison infamous for its violence and poor living conditions, and the institution where Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently residing on sex trafficking charges.

Tweet reading 'Diddy & Luigi being in the same prison & their Lawyers being married to each other is a great addition to the plot.'
@MajestyRia/X
Maybe they’ll meet and become friends as the jail’s biggest celebrities. After all, Mangione’s attorney is married to Diddy’s in yet another weird twist to the developing story. In the unlikely scenario in which both are released, maybe the four of them can have dinner to celebrate.

Mangione’s perp walk gets the meme treatment

In addition to the comparisons, X users are taking the perp walk photos and making a new topical meme. The most common use is to declare what heinous crime you’d be arrested for that would necessitate this kind of armed response. If loving you was a crime, etc.

Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'did my chinese accent in front of her friends.'
@bigcontentguy/X
Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'me if loving my wife was illegal.'
@bigcontentguy/X
Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'Me if looking at my phone while driving was a crime.'
@evrythingstays/X
Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'why do they keep accidentally making him look like the coolest person alive don’t they want us to hate him.'
@evrythingstays/X
Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'An incredibly unnecessary waste of tax payer dollars just to make the guy look cool af.'
@evrythingstays/X
Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet reading 'with no exaggeration, this is actual contemporary art.'
@fincherslay/X
Luigi Mangione perp walk tweet with a haloed image of Charli XCX reading 'mother will be watching over you king.'
@fincherslay/X

