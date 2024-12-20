NYPD roasted over Luigi Mangione perp walk pics: ‘How you turn a man into a legend’

The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday released images of Luigi Mangione’s arrival in Manhattan following his extradition from Pennsylvania.

The 26-year-old charged in the brazen murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has racked up a significant fan base—which was on full display in the reaction to the NYPD’s perp walk photos.

“Did you guys… make him hotter?” questioned one user in a viral post that has been viewed more than four million times.

Luigi Mangione perp walk pics

Did you guys… make him hotter? https://t.co/kDfj9WxlM5 — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 19, 2024

“how did they find the ONE guy whose skin glows when he wears orange,” read another viral reaction to the images.

“he’s kinda like a prettier jesus,” concluded another commenter.

“I’ve done full headshot sessions with less usable pictures than Luigi Mangione being perp walked,” joked someone else.

“Did Luigi Mangione get his eyebrows done and a shape-up while he was in lockup???” asked another X user, zooming in on his sideburns.

“This looks like a scene straight out of James Gunn’s Superman I kid you not,” said one person.

This looks like a scene straight out of James Gunn’s Superman I kid you not pic.twitter.com/EIxYBPEncS — RHYDIZEL (@RHYDIZEL) December 19, 2024

Others argued that sharing the photos backfired on the NYPD.

“They want to make Luigi Mangione look bad but they just basically had a photoshoot of him with the most insane face card ever LMAOOOO,” swiped one person.

“Exactly how you turn a man into a legend,” concluded another person.

“What’s even the point of sharing these pictures? You making him look cooler,” ridiculed someone else.

Another image, shared of the NYPD leading him into a prop plane for extradition, was met with a similar thirst.

“if there’s one thing I know, it’s that perp walking Luigi with the same number of armed guards they’d use to detain Superman in a movie will in no way cause his infamy and heroic status to grow exponentially,” said another person.

