Lisan al-Gaib (Arabic: لسان الغيب) means ‘prophet’ or ‘Messiah,’ and refers to a prophecy within the Dune franchise. The phrase is regularly yelled, chanted, or softly spoken by the Fremen tribe of Arrakis, who have long been awaiting their savior.

Though the term has been around since the 1965 Frank Herbert book, “Lisan al-Gaib” gained prominence with the release of 2021’s Dune Part One, directed by Denis Villeneuve. But the memes really ramped up in the aftermath of Dune Part 2 dropping in February 2024, often featuring main character and eventual “Lisan al Gaib” Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Stigler (Javier Bardem).

Meaning & brief explainer about the prophecy

The Arabic phrase “Lisan al Gaib” holds two meanings: “Voice of the outsider” and “The tongue of future”/Future-knower.”

In the context of the phrase, “Lisan,” means “Tongue” in Arabic, which can be interpreted as referring to one’s speech, thoughts, and knowledge. Meanwhile, “Al-Ghaib/Al Gaib” could be interpreted in a couple of different ways.

In one case, it means “the future,” or understanding events beyond the present. In another, the phrase connotes an “outsider” or “stranger.” In Dune, Paul Atredes fits both of these qualifications in the eyes of the Fremen, who have been waiting years for this long-promised savior.

What does “Lisan al-Gaib” mean in Arabic?

“Lisan al-Gaib” derives from the Arabic, “لسان,” (Lisan) meaning “Tongue” and, it is believed, “الغيب” (al Gaib) means some variation of “the hidden,” “the absent/missing,” or “the unseen.” In the context of Dune, Paul Atreides believes the phrase was created by the Bene Gesserit, another powerful religious group in the universe. According to Paul’s mother-turned-holy-war-hype woman Jessica, “they have been preparing the Fremen for the arrival of The One.”

Origins

The prominence of the “Lisan al-Gaib” meme can be traced to the 2021 release of Dune Part One. The phrase is first uttered when Paul Atreides arrives on Arrakis and is welcomed by a large group of Fremen, who loudly chant it his way. On November 4th, 2021, the scene was uploaded on YouTube by @khaled1240, gaining over 128,000 views and 1,800 likes in three years.

Why is Lisan al-Gaib a meme?

“Lisan al-Gaib” became a meme due to its shorthand for basically deifying someone for the most minuscule accomplishment. It first broke into the meme universe after the release of Dune Part One in October 2021. On October 14th, 2021, for example, Twitter user @thegrlfromperth posted an image of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides alongside the caption “HE IS MUAD’DIB LISAN AL GAIB THE KWITSATZ HADERACH,” which saw a modest 42 likes and 8 retweets.

The following month, on November 22nd, 2021, the Reddit channel r/dunememes posted a meme strip combining Dune with Monty Python’s Life of Brian. The image featured Paul telling the Fremen that he’s not their Messiah, to which they (represented by followers in Brian) reply “HE IS THE MESSIAH.” The post garnered over 280 upvotes. (Dune Part Two basically does this scene verbatim, just as a side note.)

However, the true dominance of the phrase came with the February 2024 release of Dune Part Two, which focused far more on the Fremen religion and the coming of the “Lisan al-Gaib.”

On March 2nd, 2024, for example, X user @vince_martella posted a “Stilgar Stare” meme as a reply to a post about Paul Atreides himself, Timothée Chalamet, with the caption, “That’s exactly how the Lisan Al Gaib would drink a beer.” The post received over 7 million views and 66,000 likes in just two days. Lisan al-Gaib had truly arrived.

that’s exactly how the Lisan Al Gaib would drink a beer https://t.co/x37TRbrvtp pic.twitter.com/GCeYtitukB — Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) March 3, 2024

Around that same time, the meme became prominent on TikTok. On March 3rd, 2024, @sarahhdevito posted a TikTok of a Chalamet-lookalike doing a Vogue dance, with overlay text reading, “Paul Atreides after learning to walk in the sand like a Fremen as not to alert the sandworm (he is Lisan al-Gaib).” The video saw over 1.9 million plays and 99,000 likes in a single day.

That same day, @moviesandstuff14 on TikTok posted a clip featuring the Who Is Duffy Grims sound to create a POV of Stilgar discussing the Lisan al-Gaib. The clip saw 23,000 plays and 2,100 likes in a day.

From there, the meme’s usage spread across the Internet like so many worms through sand.

What does ‘Kwisatz Haderach’ mean in Dune?

Often seen in memes alongside “Lisan al-Gaib” is the phrase “Kwisatz Haderach.” In Dune, the saying means “shortening of the way,” and it’s a label used by the all-female Bene Gesserit to the unknown for which they hunted for a male Bene Gesserit whose powers would bridge space and time.

Lisan al-Gaib Memes

