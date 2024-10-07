Laughing Emoji meme: origins

Laughing emojis refer to the widespread use of the “😂” (Face with Tears of Joy) emoji, typically in response to funny content online or via text message. Whether the sender intends to portray mild amusement or a full-blown IJBOL moment, there’s a laughing emoji and a laughing emoji meme to capture the appropriate degree of funny.
Crying Laughing Emoji
The Crying Laughing emoji (😂) is there for those moments when you’re laughing hard. If you feel the tears prickling the corner of your eyes, this is the way to express it. It’s one of the original laughing emojis and very popular—even if Gen Z thinks it’s a millennial special.
Open Eye Crying Laughing Emoji
Sometimes you’re trying to keep your eyes wide to fight back the tears while laughing wildly. It can look crazy—a little pieced together, after all—but there’s an emoji to convey the feeling.
Rolling on the Floor Laughing Emoji
The Rolling on the Floor Laughing Emoji—or ROFL—was one of the earliest internet acronyms for chatting, so of course there needed to be an emoji to express it. The side-titled emoji (🤣) indicates that the person laughing actually tipped over in delight, which is a fun feeling.
Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji
The Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji (😄) is for the times when you feel bold, strong, and proud of what you find funny. It shows a slickness about you.
Beaming Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji
The Beaming Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji (😆) is for when you’re truly beaming. It’s when you give your biggest, widest smile in a photo or when you’re enjoying something or someone you love.
Slightly Smiling Emoji
The Slightly Smiling Emoji (🙂) is a nice, polite, friendly emoji among the laughing emojis. You can use it with just about anyone as it is not too familiar or assuming.
Smiling Face with Open Mouth Emoji
The Smiling Face with Open Mouth Emoji (😃) is perfect when you’re amused. It’s an emoji that conveys surprise and delight
Smiling Face with Open Mouth & Cold Sweat Emoji
The Smiling Face with Open Mouth & Cold Sweat Emoji (😅) is for the nervous laughers. Chances are, you’ve seen the expression in an anime and know this emoji is all about the moments when you’re not sure if you should be laughing, or if who you’re talking to will laugh along.
Laughing Emoji memes and GIFs
