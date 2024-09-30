Memes

The origins of the AHA, URETHRA!! meme

AHA, URETHRA!

emoji of bald child with pointing finger and light bulb

The URETHRA!! meme is a wordplay on the exclamation “Eureka!” and features an Animoji of a bald man displaying a wildly enthusiastic expression, complete with a glowing light bulb hovering above his head, symbolizing a sudden moment of inspiration.

Urethra meme origins

Apple first introduced Memojis in June 2018. Memojis are personalized animojis. Animojis are emojis that react based on your real-time facial expressions. There is also a set of preset emotions and expressions that users can choose from, which are based on common emoji expressions.

memoji stickers
nesorune/Apple Community

In a Sept. 2021 Apple community forum thread, Apple users discussed glitches with the Memojis when going to select. In November, user nesorune shared his Memoji sticker page. It included repeated instances of the face that holds up a finger and has a lightbulb overhead.

The expression is as if a new thought or revelation is occurring. In a situation where many would say “Eureka!” the user jokingly wrote, “Urethra!” likely picking the wrong word on purpose for comedic effect.

urethra tweet
nesorune/Apple Community

In Dec. 2022, @LiamBeUponYe tweeted one of those Memojis, adding “URETHRA!!” in the since-deleted tweet, which amassed over 60,000 likes before it was removed.

urethra wikipedia
@CarlosAyy/iFunny

Since then, several memes that show someone making the surprised pointing expression have been paired with the caption “URETHRA!!”

Meme examples

urethra roy cbbc
@CarlosAyy/iFunny
cat urethra meme
@CarlosAyy/iFunny
eureka urethra
u/Gruizux/Reddit
eureka urethra meme
u/Gruizux/Reddit
school nerd urethra
u/Gruizux/Reddit
u/Gruizux/Reddit
someones personal take on the uretha/eureka meme
@aespabiggirls/X
'me showing everyone i know this meme because i think its the funniest thing i've ever seen'
@aespabiggirls/X
woman holding finger up eureka
@aespabiggirls/X

