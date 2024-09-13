Blue Emoji memes: a chronicle

Blue emoji memes, also known as Blumoji, are made up of emojis from a sticker pack detailing humorous reactions from the same character, who is blue instead of the traditional yellow.

The versatile memes work as reactions. They also work well as macros. Certain emojis from the pack have gone viral as they get the meme treatment. The meme is popular for its simple nature and accessibility to internet humorists of all ages.

What does a blue emoji mean?

These particular emojis originate from a sticker pack whose origin was originally unknown. There are 94 variations of the blue face currently. This means that while the emojis are easily recognizable, there’s also a lot of diversity in how they can be used.

Where did the blue emoji come from?

The memes that led to blue emoji names started with a pack of 79 detailed purple emojis. As social media gained popularity, stickers with the same expressions reappeared. This time, they were blue.

Tanya Mau has since claimed she is the one who popularized the blue variety, sharing a May 2011 post on DeviantArt where the sticker pack debuted.

In January 2023, Mau shared on X that she was just learning how viral the emojis went after seeing one of her children draw one. While at first, people were skeptical, Mau seemed to prove herself to the best of her abilities.

In October 2016, the emojis were first brought over to iMessage as stickers. They made the rounds over the years, but the first viral blue emoji meme didn’t come until February 2021.

Now, the emojis are popular, both as reaction memes. They also make for very customizable memes because of the wide range of expressions and scenarios they apply to.

Meme examples

More emoji memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.