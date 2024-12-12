Keith Leak Unzipping His Pants, often referred to as just the Keith Leak meme, is a two-panel image of a man making a perplexed face before reaching into his jeans. Originally from a 2017 Smosh video, people now use the screenshots to joke about all the strange, confusing, or off-putting things that they masturbated to anyway.

Featured Video

Although Leak’s expressions in the Smosh episode were not meant to convey repulsion or disgust, the combination of these screenshots made for a perfect meme about how sometimes the things that disgust us also intrigue us.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Unknown

Unknown Meme Type: Reaction / Image macro

Reaction / Image macro First Appearance: 2018

2018 Origin Source: YouTube

YouTube Used to Convey: Sexualized disgust

Advertisement

Who is Keith Leak?

Keith O’Brien Leak II is an American actor and comedian who joined the Smosh team in 2015. Smosh is defined as a “YouTube sketch comedy-improv collective” that started with a website for Flash videos. They later transitioned to the live-action format that endures to this day.

Leak has hosted both the “One Hour Song Machine” and the “Smosh Pit” segments. He also plays music for the Smosh game show “You Posted That?” alongside Scott Passarella.

In 2023, Leak opened up about his battle with cancer, posting on Instagram that his tumor was successfully removed on July 20.

Advertisement

What is the Keith Leak Unzipping His Pants meme?

In the first panel, the meme shows a close-up of Leak’s face with an expression that could convey a negative reaction, particularly a kind of shocked disgust with his brow furrowed and mouth open. In the second, he puts on a goofy face as the shot zooms out to show him with a laptop and reaching down the front of his pants.

Leak does not unzip his pants, but the meme became known as “Keith Leak Unzipping His Pants” anyway. The point is that we all know what he’s about to do.

The image is often used as a reaction meme, sometimes to sexually appealing content and sometimes to things that you might not expect would turn a guy on. The latter use is obviously funnier. People have also added text to the meme to make it into an image macro.

Advertisement

Template

Origins and spread

Smosh published the video titled “EVERY CRUSH EVER” about the perils of teen romance on Feb. 14, 2017. At the four-minute mark, Leak smiles and says “I’m so glad I found you” and continues his sweet talk until the next shot reveals the laptop and he says “I love you so much, porn!”

Advertisement

It’s unclear exactly who gets credit for combining the two images but the earliest available examples are from 2018. One user on a Spanish forum called Motivations posted an edited version of the meme on March 19, 2018, with just the bottom panel and a caption that translates to, “When you’re about to watch a good movie and the internet goes out.”

The earliest example of the standard meme’s use on X is from July 18, 2018, by user @GibbyBeams as a reply to a photo of an attractive woman.

Keith Leak responds to the meme

On March 16, 2023, Leak posted a slideshow to his Instagram account with the Keith Leak Unzipping His Pants meme template as well as several examples, finishing with the clip from the original video. In his post, he included a plea to fans of the gag: “Stop sending me these 👿.”

Advertisement

Judging by the fact that he included six rather amusing examples of the meme, he may enjoy it, but you should still probably refrain from flooding his inbox.

More Keith Leak memes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.