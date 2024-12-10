The Pepe the King Prawn meme, aka the Orange Muppet meme, is an image from the 1999 film Muppets in Space of the orange messy-haired puppet wearing an apron and staring blankly ahead. After a TikTok video by creator @caitycline21 went viral in November 2024, a trend began on the platform using this screenshot to express how the user felt while telling an embarrassing or horrifying story.

The new confessions-type meme blew up into December, leaving some TikTokers confused as to why this lesser-known character from The Muppets is all over their For You page.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @caitycline21

@caitycline21 Meme Type: TikTok trend

TikTok trend First Appearance: Nov. 29, 2024

Nov. 29, 2024 Origin Source: TikTok

TikTok Used to Convey: Humiliation, horror, or dissociation

Humiliation, horror, or dissociation Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024

Why is Pepe the King Prawn all over TikTok?

Now and then, a particular image of a fictional character conveys such a perfect look of horror that it demands to be a meme. This time, it’s the orange muppet with untamed red hair, four arms, and wide, unblinking eyes. He has hosted game shows and featurettes as part of the Muppets universe and also works as a chef.

As with the Swedish Chef, his cooking ventures often go awry. This combined with his resting existential crisis face resulted in a screenshot perfect for pairing with tales about embarrassing moments. These TikTok videos may be still images, simple slideshows, or could include footage of the humiliating incident.

Origins and spread

The image of Pepe the King Prawn comes from the 1999 film Muppets in Space. In one scene, Pepe is cooking for the Frog family along with the Swedish Chef and comes to the table to announce that the raspberry flapovers are almost done. An explosion, followed by a cloud of smoke, changes that menu item to bologna sandwiches (without bread).

On Nov. 29, 2024, TikTok user @caitycline21 posted a screenshot from the scene as a slideshow with the caption, “Sometimes I’m late because I’m spending too much time like this.” Based on the title and tags used, the TikToker may have some issues with dissociation.

As the original went viral, others began to use the image to tell their best personal horror stories, often starting with “my face when…” The standard music also changed from the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme to the choir version of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Pepe the King Prawn meme examples and variations

Because Pepe’s face is so ideal for the kind of hilariously humiliating stories that the internet loves, some TikTok users have gone out and found their own images of the muppet for their videos.

Popular variations include a shot of Pepe on a cordless phone, Pepe in a black turtleneck and his hand in the air like a fashion model, or Pepe in a robe or silly print pajamas. There are many Pepes one could use to represent a unique story, and it always works because his eyes are always like that.

Examples

