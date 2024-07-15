‘Very slapstick and very on the nose’: Katy Perry claims her ‘Woman’s World’ music video was satire after it flopped

Katy Perry’s had a rough stretch with her new tune, “Woman’s World.” First, there was the rather cringe rollout effort, which involved some oddly low-rent social media clips and a very, very long dress.
Finally, the song itself dropped this weekend with a video that can best be described as “hmmm, a lot.”
Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” finally released
As you can see, the “Woman’s World,” attempts to be an over-the-top parody of “girlboss anthems,” complete with construction imagery, monster trucks, and urinal gags:
However, the song itself is, confusingly, a straight-forward girlboss anthem.
“It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it,” Katy Perry sings, but reviewers weren’t so sure.
Social media reacts to “Woman’s World”
Combined with the fact that the so-called feminist anthem was co-written and produced by notorious turdbag Dr. Luke, the public just ain’t latching on to this woman and her world, as the song itself has flopped and flopped hard.
Yeah, yeah…maybe it’s all satire, which would surely negate any actual criticisms and failure of the song itself, right? Sure, that’s the ticket.
Katy Perry posts update calling video ‘satire’
Well, you’re never going to believe this, but on Saturday, Katy Perry’s official account posted a video captioned “YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!”
Ah, that settles that. The internet should like the song now.
Whoa whoa, folks, you heard it was “satire,” right? Can’t you take a joke???! One X user makes an excellent point, which is that if it IS satire, that somehow feels even grosser.
In this viewer’s opinion, the video was clearly satire from the get-go, and reviewers not seeing that speaks to our current media illiteracy issues. On the other hand, it wasn’t actually good satire, so I can hardly blame them. Ah well, we’ll always have “Teenage Dream.” In related news, RIP satire—long live satire!
