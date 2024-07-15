‘Very slapstick and very on the nose’: Katy Perry claims her ‘Woman’s World’ music video was satire after it flopped

Katy Perry’s had a rough stretch with her new tune, “Woman’s World.” First, there was the rather cringe rollout effort, which involved some oddly low-rent social media clips and a very, very long dress.

Finally, the song itself dropped this weekend with a video that can best be described as “hmmm, a lot.”

Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” finally released

As you can see, the “Woman’s World,” attempts to be an over-the-top parody of “girlboss anthems,” complete with construction imagery, monster trucks, and urinal gags:

However, the song itself is, confusingly, a straight-forward girlboss anthem.

“It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it,” Katy Perry sings, but reviewers weren’t so sure.

Social media reacts to “Woman’s World”

Combined with the fact that the so-called feminist anthem was co-written and produced by notorious turdbag Dr. Luke, the public just ain’t latching on to this woman and her world, as the song itself has flopped and flopped hard.

Katy Perry's 'Woman's World' records in 2024 so far:



-Lowest debut for a "main" pop girl on Spotify.

-Most disliked video on Youtube.

-Shortest period of time spent on iTunes US top 3 (peak #2) and iTunes Worldwide.

-Shortest period of time spent on Global Spotify (1 day). pic.twitter.com/q6EyNFBxw3 — Pop Hub (@PopHubOfficial) July 15, 2024

the dislikes surpassed the likes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/slj5xeerd1 — jam ➵ (@jdkaknak) July 14, 2024

Swish swish bish another one in the casket.



After just one day, Katy Perry and Dr. Luke’s “Woman’s World” falls off both the Global and U.S. Spotify charts.



In other news, Kesha’s “Joyride” spends a 5th consecutive day on the U.S. Spotify chart. pic.twitter.com/KDLeav2Lrd — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) July 14, 2024

If the frat-bro male “feminists” of Tinder morphed into a music video, they’d be the cringe-fest that Katy Perry just dropped.



I feel like it’s gotta be satire, and I’m just not getting it? 😬🥴😅

pic.twitter.com/73HtmCFb2a — Monica Marks (@MonicaLMarks) July 13, 2024

Yeah, yeah…maybe it’s all satire, which would surely negate any actual criticisms and failure of the song itself, right? Sure, that’s the ticket.

Well, you’re never going to believe this, but on Saturday, Katy Perry’s official account posted a video captioned “YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!”

YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE! pic.twitter.com/aHFTqcvCVm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 13, 2024

Ah, that settles that. The internet should like the song now.

i have a feeling katy perry thinks any music video where she makes silly faces is satire — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) July 13, 2024

i think the satire just doesn’t work when you have to explain it this much https://t.co/9kxNBPIlwQ — matt (@mattxiv) July 13, 2024

one of the hallmarks of great satire is when you release a long followup video that explains in detail specifically how you are being satirical and why you chose to do it https://t.co/Jzb1SPLhO6 — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) July 13, 2024

Mel Brooks coming upstage after The Producers to say “it’s actually satire on the theater industry idk if you caught that” https://t.co/FpNzFLzJPZ — Sarah 🖤❤ scaredbi.bsky.social (@ScaredBisexual) July 13, 2024

Whoa whoa, folks, you heard it was “satire,” right? Can’t you take a joke???! One X user makes an excellent point, which is that if it IS satire, that somehow feels even grosser.

I believe Katy Perry that it was intended it as satire, and it's already been well-covered why it fails as such, but, like, WHY was it intended as satire — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) July 14, 2024

https://twitter.com/xsarahjeanx/status/1812868502211985854

it’s not just katy perry but i’ve noticed there’s a whole generation now that thinks satire just means “saying something i don’t agree with” https://t.co/LeKnZNMBjR — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) July 13, 2024

In this viewer’s opinion, the video was clearly satire from the get-go, and reviewers not seeing that speaks to our current media illiteracy issues. On the other hand, it wasn’t actually good satire, so I can hardly blame them. Ah well, we’ll always have “Teenage Dream.” In related news, RIP satire—long live satire!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.