The ‘Squid Game’ I’ve Played These Games Before meme is for those who refuse to be played

I’ve Played These Games Before Memes are based on a moment from season two of Squid Game. The memes depict the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, yelling the phrase at the other contestants in the competition.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @squidgamefanpage29/TikTok

@squidgamefanpage29/TikTok Meme Type : Exploitable, Reaction

: Exploitable, Reaction First Appearance : Dec. 2024

: Dec. 2024 Origin Source : TikTok

: TikTok Peak Popularity: January 2025



Origin

The first time the I’ve Played These Games Before scene saw the light of day was in the second trailer for season two of Squid Game. Released in October 2024, the moment comes at the 1:03 mark in the trailer. It’s then that a frustrated Seong Gi-hun screams the phrase at a group of nearby contestants before explaining his previous experience with the games.

When the season premiered in December 2024, the moment popped up in season two, episode three. After seeing the episode, people appreciated how meme-able the moment was and how many ways it can apply to everyday life. International viewers have noted that the line sounds particularly “corny” and “cringey” in the English dub.

The day that Netflix released Squid Game season two, December 26, 2024, a TikTok fan page shared the scene.

Meme variations and spread

In the days after the show’s release, memes circulated that included screencaps of the scene using both the phrase “I Have Played These Games Before” and “I’ve Played These Games Before.” The memes spread online, and The memes spread online, and people used them to react to situations where they’re wrongly being treated like amateurs, newcomers, or otherwise naive.

The GIF version of the moment has also become popular as a reaction meme for when people feel like they’re being played in some way.

Meme examples

