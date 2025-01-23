Advertisement
Memes

The ‘Squid Game’ I’ve Played These Games Before meme is for those who refuse to be played

We’ve been here…

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Man screaming with text 'I have played these games before!'

I’ve Played These Games Before Memes are based on a moment from season two of Squid Game. The memes depict the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, yelling the phrase at the other contestants in the competition.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @squidgamefanpage29/TikTok
  • Meme Type: Exploitable, Reaction
  • First Appearance: Dec. 2024
  • Origin Source: TikTok
  • Peak Popularity: January 2025
    i've played these games before google trends

Origin

The first time the I’ve Played These Games Before scene saw the light of day was in the second trailer for season two of Squid Game. Released in October 2024, the moment comes at the 1:03 mark in the trailer. It’s then that a frustrated Seong Gi-hun screams the phrase at a group of nearby contestants before explaining his previous experience with the games.

Seong Gi-hun yelling 'I've Played These Games Before!
Netflix/YouTube

When the season premiered in December 2024, the moment popped up in season two, episode three. After seeing the episode, people appreciated how meme-able the moment was and how many ways it can apply to everyday life. International viewers have noted that the line sounds particularly “corny” and “cringey” in the English dub.

The day that Netflix released Squid Game season two, December 26, 2024, a TikTok fan page shared the scene.

i've played these games before
@squidgamefanpage29/TikTok
Meme variations and spread

In the days after the show’s release, memes circulated that included screencaps of the scene using both the phrase “I Have Played These Games Before” and “I’ve Played These Games Before.” The memes spread online, and The memes spread online, and people used them to react to situations where they’re wrongly being treated like amateurs, newcomers, or otherwise naive.

456 noobs vs 1 pro i've played these games before meme
@garfieldl0ver6/TikTok
'when people tr yto add random rule to UNO and act like they've always existed 'i've played these games before'
@garfieldl0ver6/TikTok
The GIF version of the moment has also become popular as a reaction meme for when people feel like they’re being played in some way.

i've played these games before gif
@SquidGame/Tenor

Meme examples

'when a child comes up to me and tells me to spell icup' i've played these games before meme
@SquidGame/Tenor
'how i felt in middle school telling my friends we were running hte mile that day' i've played this game before
@jimmyfallonfangirl/TikTok
"logging into roblox" i've played these games before meme
@jimmyfallonfangirl/TikTok
i've played this game before marvel rivals
@jimmyfallonfangirl/TikTok
'when a child comes up to me and tells me to spell imap and say -ness at the end' i've played these games before meme
@GAAAAHHHHlaxy/IMGFLIP
trump i've played this game before meme
@GAAAAHHHHlaxy/IMGFLIP
'30 year old me when my chlid asked me to help them in a game franchise that i haven't played in forever' i've played these games before meme
@i_eXiz7/IMGFLIP
'when pepole are talking about the tiktok ban but you were there for the vine shut down' i've played these games before
@i_eXiz7/IMGFLIP
i have ratio'd these people before
@i_eXiz7/IMGFLIP
tweet that reads 'i’ve played these games before (netflix ruinining not just a sapphic relationship, but a lesbian character’s characterization for the sake of the plot)'
@REALLYSUPERDARK/X
when my future daughter asks how i know her bf cheated 'i've played these games before'
@REALLYSUPERDARK/X

