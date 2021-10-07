All the best ‘Squid Game’ memes on the internet

As the hit Netflix show Squid Game hurtles toward cultural ubiquity, it’s naturally inspiring a ton of memes. And thanks to the show’s wealth of bizarre imagery and wild reaction shots, there’s plenty of material to work with. First up: The “red light, green light” doll.

Squid Game memes

1) Squid Game‘s doll eye meme

This creepy giant doll is one of Squid Game‘s breakout images, looming over the contestants in episode 1. If she sees you moving, you’ll die. Her deadly gaze is a perfect side-eye reaction image, and it’s already spreading fast on Twitter:

When my writer friends don't bring up my kidney pic.twitter.com/c2E7SfzLQ9 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) October 6, 2021

Me when an argument breaks out and they start spilling hella tea pic.twitter.com/4O3FHZVnLU — Jay'La Milan (@LaLaMilan) October 6, 2021

Nobody:



Me on the side of him looking in his phone😂 pic.twitter.com/C6JC6oCk66 — ashaley 🦋 (@ash_kaashh) October 2, 2021

2) If Squid Game was in your country

Then we’ve got people imagining how Squid Game would go down in their location—including the dubious likelihood of accepting a weird challenge from some guy who accosts you in a train station. Lots of people are also sharing local variations on the traditional Korean children’s games featured on the show.

If Squid Game was in London pic.twitter.com/5x5vA32a2o — OnlyZans (@OnlyZans) September 30, 2021

If Squid Game was in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Q8I1k3x3oi — victor (@itsvictorffs) October 2, 2021

3) Squid Game‘s ‘old man’ meme

Elderly contestant Oh Il-nam—star of one of Squid Game‘s most heartbreaking storylines—has also inspired his own unlikely meme format, based on a scene where he sits alone before one of the challenges. He’s a perfect avatar for mournful loneliness:

when you finally play the game your friends convinced you to play but they quit pic.twitter.com/HEDRBHisXj — G4TV (@G4TV) October 2, 2021

Me when the Molly hits vs The comedown pic.twitter.com/ThkuOGvd4A — FaZe Subaru (@CozySubaru) October 5, 2021

Me in the break room during my lunch at work pic.twitter.com/pKTjFXLTMr — Disgruntled Yamper (@AngryCanine) October 2, 2021

4) Squid Game‘s dancing doll meme

Over on the video side of things, people are obsessed with a fanmade video of the doll statue doing a creepy dance. In the show, she’s completely stationary aside from her eyes and head, but TikToker @punyaibenk created an incredibly lifelike animated remix. It’s been viewed 68 million times in the past nine days, spawning a ton of musical remixes where she dances to different pop songs.

Squid game doll dancing to EXO’s Paradise 😂 pic.twitter.com/8oGkIg8Wu5 — RYE insomniac era 🐧🌹 (@nonStopKSoo_) September 28, 2021

squid game doll dancing to baekhyun’s bambi (it fits) ㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/I7H4Wca5Lk — ً (@mintboxian) September 29, 2021

5) Squid Game memes for when you haven’t actually seen Squid Game

The downside to all this Squid Game mania is that if you haven’t seen the show yet, then you’re currently surrounded by an overload of incomprehensible pop culture references. But never fear: there’s even Squid Game memes for people who don’t know what happens in the show. It’s a TV drama about squid… right?

the squid getting home from another day of playing that game pic.twitter.com/YsLAv7uXn9 — ً (@muskidums) September 30, 2021

At this rate, social media will be at least 90% Squid Game content by the end of the month. Good luck to everyone trying to navigate a Squid Game-free internet.