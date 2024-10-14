‘In the clurb, we all fam’: This beloved catchphrase from a cult favorite TV show is suddenly bigger than ever

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Featured Video

The best internet trends are those that are literal gibberish. Remember Yanny and Laurel? This latest TikTok trend not only taps into the weirdness, but also comes from a beloved cult TV show. So, in other words, has all the ingredients to be a viral hit. Here’s what we know about this TikTok sound.

The sound

Advertisement

“You know them?” a female voice asks. “No,” another replies. “In the clurb, we all fam.” The first voice then asks the second speaker to repeat what she’s saying until she eventually says: “In the club, we are all family. Are you racist?”

Contextually, this sound is about the use of African-American Vernacular English, but when it comes to this TikTok trend, users are interpreting this dialogue more widely. This trend specifically involves one person saying something that’s either a very niche topic area, or literally difficult to pronounce and understand.

Here’s some examples:

“My sims when someone they met just died,” said @vstreetlove.

Advertisement

“When I reference a TikTok to someone and they don’t get it,” said @coriithaplayboy

“POV: You’re the only one who actually knows what your toddler is saying,” said @litfrank

“Me referencing a Vine around someone who’s too young,” said @miahlashun.

The sound has gone so viral, Sabrina Carpenter even gave it a try.

Advertisement

Where’s it from?

This sound comes from Broad City, a sitcom that aired on Comedy Central between 2014 and 2019. The show follows best friends Abbi and Ilana as they try to navigate life in the Big Apple. In this scene in particular, Abbi and Ilana have managed to get into a club night at Jay Z’s 40/40 club.

When Abbi expresses concern that fellow club-goers might know they’ve gate-crashed the club night, Ilana responds by waving to fellow partiers as if she knows them. She then tells Abbi that “in da clurb, we are all fam”—though Abbi isn’t exactly sure what this means.

Advertisement

Sound off

While Broad City finished airing 5 years ago, TikTok users are delighted at the show making a comeback in this way. “I miss Broad City more than anything,” one commenter wrote. “Broad City will never get old,” a second remarked.

While a third added: “I love seeing Broad City on my FYP.” And given that this sound has been used 8,836 times, we should prepare to see a lot more of it.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.