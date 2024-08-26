The Tuco ‘GET OUT!’ scream meme, explained

The ‘Get Out‘ Scream meme refers to audio from a viral TikTok video that sounds like Breaking Bad character Tuco Salamanca, played by actor Raymond Cruz. In the gameplay clip, a group of characters from Grand Theft Auto 5 cluster around a souped-up Lightning McQueen car (from the movie Cars) and a voice screams “GET OUT!” very loudly.

Where is the Tuco ‘get out’ scream from?

The ‘Get Out’ Scream meme is also referred to as the Salamanca Sliders and the Tuco ‘GET OUT!’ Scream.

While the sound clip first made its appearance in May of 2023 on iFunny, it went truly viral almost a year later in April 2024 when it started making the rounds on TikTok. It is used predominately as a jump scare trick to catch viewers unawares as videos that use the sound cut off abruptly before the screaming audio happens.

Origins of the Tuco ‘GET OUT!’ Scream

The original version of the “get out” scream meme was posted on the iFunny website by user flyingmantis on May 10th, 2023. In their post, they shared a video of them playing GTA 5 with the caption, “GET OUT. Bro sounded like TUCO from Breaking Bad.” The video has been viewed over 6.3K times since being posted in 2023.

That same video was reposted on TikTok by @ish0w_mcl0vin, where it was viewed over 392K times and liked over 59K times in the last year.

How the ‘get out’ scream meme became a viral TikTok sound

The ‘GET OUT!’ Scream meme grew in popularity after TikTok user Kchaze (@notkchaze) posted videos where the audio cut off abruptly. One such video, which was posted on March 15th, 2024, showed Kchaze driving up to a McDonald’s drive-through to order food. He places his order and at the end, the iconic “GET OUT!” sound clip plays. Text overlay on the video reads, “why is tuco working at mcdonalds (sob emoji)” and looks like a Snapchat text filter.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times, liked over 483.6K times, and shared over 50.6K times. It is one of many videos that Kchaze has posted in a similar format, asking when X character started working at the drive-through of various fast-food restaurants.

He also shared another version of the comedic TikTok where he wrote in the overlay, “Salamanca sliders sold out,” with the same “GET OUT” audio clip mixed in. That video has been viewed over 4 million times and liked over 479.9K times since it was posted.

Meme examples