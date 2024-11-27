Memes

20 delicious deviled egg memes

Scrambled eggs? I’ll take 2. Deviled eggs? Gimme 38.

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
two panel image: on the left is a tray of deviled eggs, on the right is a meme of deviled eggs photoshopped on a photo of Moo Deng the pygmy rhino supermodel of the world.

As Thanksgiving approaches, there’s one dish that’s consistently brought up in memes: deviled eggs. A popular side dish for holidays such as Easter and Thanksgiving, it is a common staple that people constantly joke about because you can never eat just one. Its popularity as a side dish, as well as a meme, rivals that of the cranberry sauce, though for very different reasons.

Other popular Thanksgiving side dishes, according to a survey done by Campbell’s, are stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac & cheese.

Folks on social media across have shared their most relatable posts about the delicious egg treat as memes, from struggling to make them to sneakily eating as many as they can. For many Americans, deviled egg memes are the true MVP of Thanksgiving prep: deliciously messy, totally relatable, and guaranteed to get a laugh or two around the dinner table.

Below are 20 of the funniest Deviled Egg memes from around the internet. 

1.

deviled eggs meme of Moo Deng knocking over a container filled with deviled eggs.
Memes Republic/Facebook

2.

@theandreaandrade1 deviled eggs >>> 🦃 #Meme #MemeCut #unpopularopinions #thanksgivingdinner #deviledeggsrecipe #Meme #MemeCut ♬ original sound – Andrea Andrade

3.

deviled eggs meme with text overlay that reads, 'Me taking one final look at the party before eating all the deviled eggs and leaving.'
@middleclassfancy/Instagram

4.

deviled eggs meme, text reads, 'My Mom on Thanksgiving: Please don't touch the deviled eggs that are in the fridge. They're for the guests. Me:' photo of a snake eating an egg whole.
@middleclassfancy/Instagram
5.

deviled eggs meme 'when I see those Thanksgiving deviled eggs coming to the table.'
I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme/Facebook

6.

deviled eggs meme 'corporate needs you to find the difference between this picture and this picture. / they're the same picture' with photos of messy deviled eggs and professional-looking ones piped in.
I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme/Facebook
7.

deviled eggs meme of a horse side eyeing and a photo of deviled eggs. Text reads, 'Me plotting how to eat every single one on thanksgiving without anyone noticing.'
@middleclassfancy/Instagram

8.

deviled eggs meme with a pyramid stack of deviled eggs and a photo of Moo Deng with her tongue sticking out. Text reads, 'How my thanksgiving gonna be looking.'
@middleclassfancy/Instagram
9.

deviled eggs meme of eggs in costume as a devil and deviled egg with faces on them.
LiliNeko/DeviantArt

10.

@bykelseysmith Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now #MemeCut #deviledeggs #Meme ♬ original sound – Bigalandvicky
11.

deviled eggs meme
Red-y Made Wreaths/Facebook

12.

deviled eggs meme of Morty from Rick & Morty pointing. Text reads, ''Hey do you want six hard boiled eggs in a row?' No. 'We're mixing egg yolk, mayo, mustard and putting it back on top of the egg.' Southerners: I'm in!'
Red-y Made Wreaths/Facebook
13.

deviled eggs meme
@LadyDevann/X

14.

deviled eggs meme of a pentagram made of ketchup with deviled eggs in the white spaces.
@LadyDevann/X
15.

deviled eggs meme
@LadyDevann/X

16.

deviled eggs meme of a kid dancing, text reads, 'On the way to get my 12th deviled egg during Thanksgiving!! (cry laughing emojis)'
@smitman79/TikTok
17.

deviled eggs meme of an egg 'dressed' like a priest standing over a deviled egg on a mini bed.
@smitman79/TikTok

18.

deviled eggs meme
@smitman79/TikTok
19.

deviled eggs meme with dozens of deviled eggs in tupperware. Text reads, 'Scrambled eggs? I'll take 2. Deviled eggs? Gimme 38.'
My Healthy Dish/Facebook

20.

@lesbrosshawn #Meme #MemeCut Imma eat so many. #DeviledEggs ♬ Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang – Silver
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
