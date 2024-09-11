Beetlejuice lips became the breakout makeup trend of late summer 2024, but may end in nightmares for certain TikTok influencers. As Warner Bros. promotes the new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, released in the U.S. on September 6, makeup TikTok grew obsessed with a lipstick trick that doesn’t work for everybody, it turns out.

As Halloween approaches, more and more influencers may find themselves exposed as having less than natural lips thanks to the invention of Beetlejuice lips.

Beetlejuice lips: Behind the TikTok beauty trend

Credit for the invention of this new trend goes to Luara Reisinger, a popular TikTok and Instagram makeup artist and influencer. On July 30, 2024, she posted a video demonstrating a makeup technique that leaves one’s lips striped in black, evoking the vertical stripes of Beetlejuice’s iconic suit as well as giving them a creepy spider web look.

The method is simple. First, you put on a choice lip gloss, ideally in bright purple or green (though any bright color works). Then, you have to purse your lips hard so that they get all scrunched up with lines. While in that state, lightly brush them with a black eye shadow or other dark powder.

When you smile, your lips should be striped to at least some extent depending on how much powder you used and how well the skin of your lips lined when pursed. It’s important to use a light touch — however, not everyone can make this trick work no matter how hard they try.

Backlash to the Beetlejuice lips trend

As the makeup trend spread, some TikTokers were disappointed to find that the technique didn’t pan out for them. A few of these have apparently been influencers with mass followings who were perhaps not completely honest with them about why their lips look the way they do.

According to theories posed by other TikTok users, Beetlejuice lips may not be easily accessible to those who have used lip fillers. The use of collagen or implants can not only make it difficult to purse one’s lips, it often prevents the appearance of lip lines even if you try.

If your lips won’t line, then that black eye shadow is just going to coat the entire surface, and the trick will fail.

Lying TikTok influencers exposed

This can be more than disappointing for those who have obtained lip augmentation. In the past, beauty influencers and celebrities have faced criticism for hiding the fact that they have had cosmetic surgery or other procedures outside of the reach of the average person. Then they sell products that they claim can make anyone look like them.

Dishonest TikTok beauty influencers may now face two choices: Ignore the Beetlejuice lips trend (and possibly arouse suspicion in the process) or expose themselves.

This doesn’t mean that everyone who can’t make the Beetlejuice lips trick work for them has gotten lip filler. Some people’s lips may be naturally resistant to lining or they might just be doing it wrong. Don’t rush to judge, but do maintain a healthy skepticism toward anyone trying really hard to sell you something.

