‘Office Space’ memes every worker can relate to

The 1999 cult classic “Office Space” isn’t just a film—it’s a cultural phenomenon that perfectly encapsulates the soul-sucking experience of corporate life. This satirical dark comedy, directed by Mike Judge, uses humor to mirror the frustrations and absurdities many face in the modern workplace.

But beyond its critical acclaim, the film has left a lasting legacy via internet memes, with several scenes and characters becoming iconic symbols of workplace disillusionment. These memes not only entertain, they also offer a shared language for discussing the often-Kafkaesque reality of the 9-to-5 grind.

‘That Would Be Great’

Perhaps the most iconic meme to emerge from Office Space is the “That Would Be Great” image macro featuring the character Bill Lumbergh. Lumbergh, portrayed by Gary Cole, epitomizes the out-of-touch, passive-aggressive manager who makes life miserable for his employees with his inane requests and high expectations. The meme typically features Lumbergh’s image with captions that reflect his condescending and indirect way of asking for things, ending with the phrase, “That’d be great.”

Someone just pulled an Office Space meme at me during work… pic.twitter.com/HV2IlZmrx6 — Airwrecka. (@Ciaobellox3) February 5, 2022

Another Office Space meme for the road for the Star Wars fans out there. #starwars #remotework #FridayFeeling @TheViraler pic.twitter.com/pSDCfdffgb — Chanell T. (@Chanell_Alex1) June 1, 2018

Milton and his stapler

Another beloved character from the film is the meek and mumbling Milton Waddams, played to perfection by Stephen Root. Milton’s obsessive attachment to his Swingline-branded stapler and subdued rage against workplace injustices made him extremely relatable to many real-life office workers.

I borrowed Milton’s stapler and lost it. Hope the office has insurance 🔥🔥😬 pic.twitter.com/MAq5F8bO7X — Lisa Nicole (@KatanaDiva) February 11, 2023

His “I Believe You Have My Stapler” catchphrase has been widely used in memes, YTMNDs, and remix videos, with the expression perfectly encapsulating the small but significant personal attachments that people form in a sterile office environment.

On this day in 1999, 'Office Space' was first released.



Milton's red stapler had to be made by the props department, they couldn't find one commercially available at the time.

– Jamie pic.twitter.com/gPMjck8n5K — Last Exit To Nowhere (@LASTEXITshirts) February 19, 2021

The cathartic printer smash

There is an infamous scene in Office Space where the main characters release some of their frustrations on a malfunctioning printer in a cathartic display of rebellion against office mundanity. This scene inspired numerous memes and videos in which people air their grievances by destroying objects that symbolize professional or technological woes.

Always go with Office Space meme. pic.twitter.com/DQCZTiw4cV — ZXЯ0X (@Zer0Access) June 11, 2021

‘A case of the Mondays’

“A case of the Mondays” is a phrase from the film that has become a common expression for the universal dread that comes with the start of the work week. It’s often used in memes and social media posts to capture that all-too-familiar feeling of weekend withdrawal and the return to the grind of the workweek.

The legacy of ‘Office Space’ in meme culture

The enduring appeal of Office Space in meme culture lies in its accurate depiction of the mundane and absurd aspects of office life. Scenes and characters from the film have become a shared language for poking fun at the everyday annoyances of working in an office.

As the film continues to be discovered by new generations, its memes serve as a testament to its lasting impact on popular culture. Not only has the movie firmly cemented its place in the pantheon of cult classics, its contributions to meme culture are undeniable as the movie seems to provide endless material for internet humor.

As long as there are offices and disgruntled employees who feel trapped in the struggle of the rat race, Office Space memes will continue to be a source of laughter and solace.