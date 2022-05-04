‘My rating has gone down cause of these lies’: InstaCart shopper calls out customer who reported an item missing that she delivered

In a viral TikTok video, an Instacart shopper calls out a customer on TikTok for lying about not receiving an item, despite it being delivered.

TikToker Angelica Castillo (@angelicaa_castillo) explains that while reviewing her order summary page, she noticed one of her customers reported a missing item the day before. However, Castillo took photos of the items she delivered to the customer’s address.

“The first couple of months I did InstaCart, I would never take pictures of anything,” Castillo says in the video. But after seeing another InstaCart shopper’s identical situation go viral on TikTok, Castillo makes sure to document each delivery.

“I didn’t know that there was a different side to InstaCart,” she says in the TikTok. “Where customers are just like shady and report stuff wrong when that’s really not the case.”

“I didn’t know that customers get free things when they report something wrong,” Castillo continues. She then shares a screenshot of the photo she took for this particular delivery. In the picture, the grocery items are clearly visible, even the one the customer allegedly reported missing.

“She ordered two salad dressings, take a good look,” she says. “Here it is, right there, the green caps. Your salad dressing is right there, but you reported it missing.”

“Why?” she asks. “Why did you report it missing when it’s right there?”

Castillo’s video received over 72,000 views and hundreds of comments. Several viewers expressed their disappointment in the customer and praised Castillo for keeping photo receipts of her deliveries. Other users claiming to be InstaCart shoppers shared similar situations they have experienced.

“Yesss i’m a shopper (too) and I can’t stand when customers do that,” one viewer responded.

“I got someone saying I took baby food this is crazy my rating has gone down cause of these lies and I’m tired of it,” another user commented.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported on unfair ratings received by InstaCart shoppers, noting that some customers report missing items in order to get them for free, which can lower their ratings. The story notes that ratings that shoppers whose ratings drop below 4.95 stars out of 5 can face a “sharp decline” in earnings.

While InstaCart was able to rectify the situation for the other InstaCart shopper Castillo mentioned in the video, it is unclear whether Castillo herself filed a complaint with the grocery delivery service.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Instacart via email and Castillo via TikTok comment for this story.

Today’s top stories