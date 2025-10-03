“Sounds like a sea lion”: Wife calls out cheating husband—his response is so humiliating people can’t stop laughing

A woman has documented her husband’s reaction to being caught cheating in a series of humiliating videos—and TikTok is finding it hilarious.



In the videos, Riss (@riss.net) walks around her home while her husband, who had been cheating on her, cries and wails in the background.

Commenters were struck by the audacity of his reaction, with many joining in to mock him and comfort Riss in equal measure. Others were just hooked on the drama, especially as the last video ended on a cliffhanger when some unexpected visitors arrived at the residence.

“The aftermath of a 42-year-old man who was caught cheating”

Riss first posted the incident to TikTok on Oct. 1, 2025, with a video titled, “grown men after they get caught cheating lol?” alongside the caption, “honestly so funny – why do they all do this hahahahaha wicked witch of the west feet.”



The video shows a man lying on the floor crying loudly, with just his feet poking out in front of the door, the caption alongside being a reference to a famous scene in The Wizard of Oz (though if we’re being pedantic, it’s actually the Wicked Witch of the East who gets crushed by the house).

@riss.net honestly so funny – why do they all do this hahahahaha wicked witch of the west feet ♬ original sound – riss

Commenters were equally shocked and bemused that the alleged cheater was acting with such audacity.

“Does he need a moment? He seems somewhat emotional,” wrote one commenter.

“At least he didn’t overreact,” joked someone else.

“Unreal how she’s the one who got cheated on, but he’s now the victim” commented Mellymouse8 while Meg Bo asked, “Why does he sound like a sea lion?”

Others suggested the video should be sent to the affair partner and questioned how the man had managed to get two women to speak to him.

Christy said what everyone was thinking, “Wait I want part two”

TikTok roasts his acting skills

Lucky for the curious and drama-hungry among us, Riss was not done broadcasting her husband’s reactions. The first significant update came just a few hours later in a video where text on screen reads, “The aftermath of a 42-year-old man who was caught cheating.”

In it, Riss asks her boyfriend, “Do you need anything?” feigning care as he continues to cry, breathe loudly and make the noise commenters described as a “death rattle.” She then asks if he would like her to go outside, before adding, “Help is on the way” and laughing at the camera.

It was this last comment that many people found most entertaining.

“Help is on the way had me cackling,” said one commenter, to which someone replied, “In the Mrs Doubtfire voice.”

The boyfriend’s acting skills were also praised by many, with user Lighthouse declaring, “…and the Oscar goes to…”, though somebody else thought, “there is better acting on Hallmark Christmas movies.”

Others praised Riss for holding her composure and admitted that at least this behavior made the situation easier to leave.

When the wahmbulance actually shows up

Riss eventually posted a longer video to the platform, titled, “POV: you catch your boyfriend cheating”, which pulled in 472,000 likes and hundreds of thousands more views.

The video shows the entire process of the man’s reaction, from crying and saying he can’t breathe, to the “help is on the way” segment, the “wicked witch” segment, before ending in a surprise clip that no one anticipated.



The final few seconds of the video show paramedics in the house, with Riss’s comment likes confirming that she indeed called an ambulance out there.

“Calling the paramedics was the move, 10/10 babe”, someone said.



“You literally called the wahmbulance,” added someone else while others begged, “never delete this video.”

So far this seems to be the end of the saga, with Riss yet to speak out on what happened after the paramedics arrived, but with cheating scandals hot on everyone’s mind at the moment, you can bet everyone has their eyes (and unfortunately ears) peeled for updates.

The Daily Dot reached out to Riss for comment via TikTok.

