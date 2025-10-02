“I didn’t have to leave Texas for this”: Disappointed American in Germany for Oktoberfest compares it to the Iowa State Fair

An American tourist says he flew all the way to Munich, Germany, for the annual Oktoberfest celebration. However, he expresses his disappointment upon arriving at the event in a viral video, comparing it to what we have back home.

Why was the American disappointed in Oktoberfest?

In a video with over 973,000 views, TikToker Very Normal Girl (@skiagguusa) sits at the fairground for the German Oktoberfest.

The German tradition is over two hundred years old and began as a five-day-long feast and celebration at the start of fall, according to National Geographic. The festival typically includes beer kegs and games. Some participants wear traditional German attire.

“Who was going to tell me that Oktoberfest is just the damn county fair?” he asks. “It’s damn rollercoasters and funnel cakes. I didn’t have to leave Texas for this.”

The tourist says a German local overheard his rant and told him, “You’re going for the experience.”

“If I wanted to experience getting drunk and rollercoasters, I would sneak a damn beatbox into Six Flags,” he jokes. “You cannot tell me this isn’t giving Iowa State Fair.”

He pans to several stalls of food and games for participants, as well as a few small fair rides.

The caption reads, “I’m actually having a really great time.”

What did other Americans think of the event?

In the comments, other Americans reacted to the TikToker’s Oktoberfest experience.

“Why did I think Oktoberfest was like in a German town with castles and old-time buildings with cobblestone roads,” one writes.

“Flying to Germany to find the Iowa State Fair would make me crash out,” another says.

However, others say there’s a specific reason the German celebrations feel familiar to some Americans.

“I think Americans would understand Germany a lot more if we all realized that Midwestern culture is essentially Americanized German culture lol. Lots of Germans settled here :),” a commenter explains.

“You’re looking at it the wrong way: the Iowa State Fair is copying Oktoberfest. A bunch of Germans moved to the Midwest 130 years ago and created a festival very similar to Oktoberfest,” another comments.

“So you mean my town’s Oktoberfest in Alabama is culturally correct in it just being rides in suitcases, beer, and funnel cake?” a third jokes.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for further comment.

