Customer says Instacart shopper didn’t deliver several of their items—but shopper has the receipts

In a viral TikTok video, an Instacart driver says a customer lied about not receiving several of their items—and she has receipts.

“I get on the app and see that my money I made for the day had gone down, so I investigate,” the driver, Emma Gibbs, says.

Gibbs (user @emmagibbs3) then messaged Instacart support to inquire about the situation, and it said the customer removed her tip because they reported several missing items, according to a screenshot of the messages.

However, Gibbs claims she did deliver the multiple missing items, and she has proof.

“Guess what? I one-upped you. How? Timestamp,” she says.

Gibbs says after making the delivery, she took several photos of the delivery that include the customer’s address.

“Without further ado, let me prove to you she got them delivered by me,” she says.

The Instacart driver then proceeds to show photos of two of the items that had been reported missing in the bags on the customer’s doorstep.

“You’re lying for what? I don’t get it, like why?” Gibbs says.

The message she received from Instacart support said it could not return her tip; however, Instacart would review the customer’s account to “identify repeated behavior and deactivate, if appropriate.”

“Stay tuned to see if the 1 star rating sticks on my account,” Gibbs wrote via text on the video.

In a follow-up video, Gibbs says the one-star rating was removed because Instacart found the report to be fraudulent.

Gibbs’ initial video received over 64,000 views, and many users in the comments expressed their disappointment in the customer.

“Normalize calling people out on this !!” one user said.

“The fact that people will attempt to full on ruin someone’s job and livelihood knowing how times are tough especially right now is APPALLING,” said another.

“Crazy, almost like you have to record all of the products individually in each bag at the customers door to protect yourself,” a third user said.

A few other Instacart drivers claimed they started taking photos of deliveries to protect themselves as well.

“I’ve started taking pictures of the items in my cart before checking out . They are getting ridiculous with the lies,” one user said.

“Why do people do that. I feel like instacart never has our backs,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gibbs via TikTok comment and Instacart via email.

Today’s top stories: