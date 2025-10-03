“When’s the next trailer?”: GTA 6 fan flies from U.S. to Scotland to yell at Rockstar devs about delays

A TikToker reportedly flew from the United States to Edinburgh, Scotland, to confront employees of video game company Rockstar North outside their office. The studio, best known as the developer of Grand Theft Auto 6, found itself at the center of a protest over delays and the lack of new trailers. As of now, the new video game is scheduled for release in May 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In a video uploaded on Sept. 30, 2025, TikToker Back on Boulevard (@backonboulevard) filmed himself walking up to the building entrance. He appeared to yell at two different people he assumed worked on the game. The clip gained attention online and has more than 160,000 views and hundreds of comments, with many sharing a similar mindset to OP.

What happened outside Rockstar North

At the start of the video, a man, possibly a studio employee, was walking toward the front doors. Backonboulevard shouted, “When’s the delay? When’s the next trailer? I wanna know!” The individual shrugged, muttered, “I don’t know,” and moved away quickly.

“I’m sick and tired of waiting for the answers,” Backonboulevard told viewers. “Right now we are here, right here, live from Rockstar North. I told you guys I wasn’t playing around.”

Later in the clip, the TikToker followed another man who was leaving the office. He repeatedly demanded, “When’s the delay happening? Is there another delay? What about the trailer? Another trailer? You can’t tell me? You can’t tell me? You can’t tell me nothing?”

The person looked visibly uncomfortable and hurried off while the camera continued recording in the dark.

Social media reactions to the TikTok video

The video soon spread beyond TikTok. “Came across this disgusting video on TikTok of some strange individuals camping outside of Rockstar North to ask developers about a GTA 6 delay/new trailer,” tweeted @GameRoll_.

“If you’re waiting outside of somebody’s workplace to harass employees over a video game give your head a wobble.”

Several Twitter users agreed. One wrote, “I cant stand content creators…get a real job you bums…leave those people alone and go touch grass…what a clown.” Another added, “completely on your side. Hype is as large as this guys ego, but its just a game. I waited 9 years for gorillaz to tour the UK again – i didnt harass the musicians because of a delay from covid, etc 🤣”

Just came across your post via gamecentral (UK metro website)… completely on your side. Hype is as large as this guys ego, but its just a game. I waited 9 years for gorillaz to tour the UK again – i didnt harass the musicians because of a delay from covid, etc 🤣 — Andy (@slideaway1983) October 1, 2025

Some TikTok comments supported the stunt, blaming Rockstar’s secrecy for fueling fan frustration. Others pointed out the absurdity of confronting developers in person.

“I mean im excited for gta 6 like we all are but good lord to stoop this low over a game its never this deep there’s a whole life out here to live whilst you wait it’ll come in time,” said @jamaal42_.

@backonboulevard did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

