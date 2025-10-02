“$30?!!!”: Parents say they’re skipping giving out Halloween candy after seeing shocking prices

A mom on TikTok said she would not hand out candy this Halloween because of soaring prices. @jmarie1250 posted a video showing bags of Halloween candy priced for the most part between $19 and $25. Her text overlay read, “porch light will be off this year.”

Although rising costs have been common in grocery aisles, many shoppers found the jump in candy especially hard to swallow. For families planning to hand out treats to dozens of kids, the increase felt like more than a seasonal inconvenience.

Candy prices by the numbers

The Consumer Price Index on candy and gum showed how fast costs have risen over the years. Seemingly every year, there are articles published about the rising price of Halloween candy. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited by the New York Times in 2023, “The price of candy is up 7.5 percent from last year and 20 percent from 2021.”

Tariffs on imported cocoa, a key chocolate ingredient, contributed to the rise in 2025. Under the Trump administration, tariffs of 10–25% were placed on cocoa imports this year, with the possibility of increasing to 35%, according to Reuters. Hershey, for example, estimated it could face $100 million in tariff-related costs later in the year.

Canada and Mexico, however, could continue to import cocoa tariff-free because of an agreement they struck with the U.S. government. As a result, their chocolate manufacturers could produce more cheaply than American competitors. Because of these tariff changes, Canadian chocolate exports to the U.S. rose 10% in the first five months of the year.

Social media reactions

On TikTok, folks sympathized with @jmarie1250’s decision to skip candy this year. Many commenters admitted they had cut back on treats and groceries in general.

“They gone have to do a trick for these treats 😩,” wrote one TikToker.

Another suggested, “Costco has better value, the bag is bigger. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be candy, it can also be chips cookies gummy bears and other individually packaged treats.”

“I’ll spend the $30. The 2 hours of fun watching kids be kids and get out to trick or treat once a year is worth it,” a third TikToker wrote more optimistically.

People on X also voiced frustration. @Avonleabound1 wrote, “I have probably cut about 25 percent of items from my groceries. I am paying more than I have ever paid before. It feels like basics are expensive luxuries now.”

Some people said they would hand out smaller amounts of candy, while others leaned toward alternatives like stickers or toys. Meanwhile, a handful of people expressed that they would leave their porch lights off entirely, echoing the TikTok creator’s choice.

@jmarie1250 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

