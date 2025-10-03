Hello Kitty x Bratz collab sparks outrage over exclusion of Black character: “No Sasha, no sales”

The Bratz x Hello Kitty collaboration sparked major online backlash after fans noticed Sasha, the only Black core character, was missing from the initial lineup.

Her exclusion quickly drew accusations of racial erasure, with many expressing disappointment that such a prominent character was left out. Social media lit up with critiques, highlighting the importance of diversity and representation in toy lines that have long shaped pop culture.

What happened?

Fans reacted strongly after learning that the collector dolls would include Cloe, Yasmin, and Jade—but not Sasha.

Many called the decision racially tone-deaf, noting it came on the heels of similar controversies involving Sanrio.

While some criticism targeted Sanrio, many pointed out that MGA Entertainment, which owns Bratz, was just as responsible. Excluding Sasha felt like a glaring oversight and a reminder of the toy industry’s long history of sidelining characters of color.

Social media users quickly voiced their frustration, urging boycotts and emphasizing that companies need to be held accountable when they leave out characters who matter.

The pushback was effective. In response to the widespread criticism, Bratz and Sanrio confirmed that Sasha would be added to the Hello Kitty line. Fans hailed the decision as a win, a reminder that speaking out can influence brands and push them toward greater inclusivity. The reversal underscored how quickly fan pressure can force companies to reconsider choices that feel exclusionary.

Bratz apologizes for Sasha’s exclusion

After facing widespread criticism online, Bratz responded with a statement acknowledging fans’ concerns. The company apologized for leaving out Sasha and promised to be more inclusive in future collaborations.

In an Instagram post, the company wrote: “We’ve heard your feedback about Sasha not being part of the Bratz x Hello Kitty collab. Sasha is forever a core Bratz girl.”

Following the backlash, Bratz confirmed that Sasha would be joining the Hello Kitty collection.

“The lineup for this release was determined on the Bratz side,” they clarified. “Our friends at Sanrio have been incredible partners throughout, and together we’re thrilled to share that Sasha is joining the collection—more info to come soon.”

“Your passion made it clear how much she meant to you all, and we’re excited to give her the spotlight she deserves,” they conclude.

Is the apology too little too late?

While some users said they appreciated Bratz’s apology, many others felt it came too late, noting that the decision to exclude Sasha had already been made before fans spoke out.

The online backlash was swift and intense.

On X, one user wrote, “The lack of Sasha in the Hello Kitty collab is so blatantly anti-black and makes me furiously angry.”

Another urged collective action, saying, “DO NOT BUY THOSE HELLO KITTY BRATZ. GO SPAM THEIR IG WITH, ‘NO SASHA NO SALES.’ ‘NO SASHA NO SALES.’ THE LEAST WE CAN DO IS COME TOGETHER FOR A GOOD CAUSE.”

A third expressed disbelief at the exclusion, commenting, “Official Bratz ads excluding Sasha is so insane, like how are they actually allowed to do this with zero repercussion ??!?!?!”

The volume and intensity of the criticism made it clear that many fans see the apology as reactive, a response forced by public pressure rather than a preemptive commitment to representation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bratz via its online contact form and to Sanrio, which owns Hello Kitty, through email.

