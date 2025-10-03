Who keeps farting at HAIM concerts? Viral video sparks bizarre widespread investigation

A viral video about a fart smell at a HAIM concert has unlocked a conspiracy that one TikToker is determined to solve.

Last week, @1800katkat posted a video from the HAIM concert in Dallas, Texas, that showed her and her friend standing in the crowd covering their noses and mouths.

“Whoever was shitting their pants at the HAIM concert pls see yourself out,” she wrote.

The fart smelled around the world

While Kat intended to just share an awkward moment with her followers, she soon discovered that she and her friends weren’t the only people dealing with HAIM concert farts. Comments on her video revealed that other people around the large venue also noticed a foul smell.

“girrrrrrl, I thought I was going insane, because WTF, y’all don’t smell that?” wrote @thisismyalias.

“I WAS THERE AND MY GOD THAT WAS RANCID,” @poshspiceluvr agreed.

The comments kept rolling in, with some alleged concertgoers even identifying their rough locations in the crowd—stage right, stage left, and the back of the venue all chimed in with comments about the scent.

As if that wasn’t strange enough, other people had similar remarks about HAIM concerts that took place in entirely different cities.

“dude this happened at the seattle show too,” claimed @franfineprotege. “it was so bad.”

Another commenter said Madison Square Garden was also hit, while someone at the Milwaukee show alleged that it “SMELLED LIKE ROTTEN EGGS.”

Who is farting at all the HAIM shows?

Every concertgoer can probably agree that they aren’t the best-smelling places. Anytime you cram a ton of people into a room to listen to music, dance, and otherwise party, you’re going to be dealing with a lot of resulting bodily functions and scents.

But the fact that these particular farts seem to have been bad enough that people are remembering them days or even weeks after the fact points to something out of the ordinary.

In one follow-up video, Kat mused about the possible common denominator between the shows, theorizing that perhaps somebody had fart spray and wondering if it got so bad that even HAIM could smell these farts from the stage.

Perhaps coincidentally, earlier this summer, Alana Haim shared a story with Rolling Stone about her worst date ever—and how it was punctuated by her date letting out the “craziest fart.” In addition to lasting an absurd amount of time, she said the guy didn’t even acknowledge that it had happened after the fact.

Could it be that this man decided to follow HAIM around the country, filling their shows with farts as revenge for Alana’s tale? Whatever’s going on, Kat is determined to get to the bottom of it.

“I need you, if you attend a HAIM show, report back to me and let me know if you experience this,” she told TikTok viewers.

Good luck, HAIM fans.

