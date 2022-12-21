We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: a creepy discovery at an Airbnb that is going viral, an explainer on why Uber drivers went on strike, a “nightmare” Bath & Body Works order experience, and how the Proud Boys asked their supporters to fast during their Capitol Riot trial.

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has her “Now Streaming” column.

In a moment straight out of a horror movie, a TikToker and his friends allegedly discovered their Airbnb came with a hidden bonus—in the form of a sinister basement.

Uber drivers in New York City are striking in response to the company suing to block a ruling requiring Uber to pay drivers more.

A user online has sparked discussion after claiming they are no longer ordering from Bath & Body Works due in large part to the delivery service they use, LaserShip.

The Proud Boys are asking their supporters to skip meals to improve their leaders’ chances of prevailing during their trial for sedition that began recently.

By Michelle Jaworski

The ‘Avatar’ discourse is repeating itself with the sequel’s debut

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💼 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that they were fired via text message after being accused of calling out sick to go on a date.

🎯 In a video with over 5.5 million views, a TikToker who is wearing a red hoodie can be seen answering a question from a Target customer. They are not a Target employee.

🛍️ A new DoorDash driver posted a message for the popular food delivery service online, imploring the company to give drivers an option to rate customers.

‼️ A Twitch streamer is facing harsh criticism online for his response to a viewer and streamer who told him during his stream that her mom died.

⚽ From the Daily Dot’s ‘Presser‘ vertical:”How the digital public square contributed to NWSL’s great reckoning.”

🥡 As food delivery apps have proliferated, this once-simple process has become more complicated — and more expensive.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: “Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.”

TikTok user Ku’uipo Dawn (@Kuuipodawn) was caught in the crosshairs of a ‘Karen’ situation while outside with her toddler daughter. In the video which has amassed over 11.1 million views, a woman off-camera accuses Ku’uipo of being a bad mother.

The ‘Karen’ in questionjumped to drastic conclusions about Dawn’s parenting, saying in the clip, “What kind of mother puts a coat on themselves and not their daughter?” Dawn tries explaining that they were simply walking to the car, but was cut off.