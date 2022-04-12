‘Tipping culture is out of control’: Worker shows stacks of DoorDash orders for customers who allegedly didn’t tip, sparking debate

Tipping culture is a perennially divisive topic on TikTok, inspiring arguments about how much people should tip service workers—and whether it’s OK to just tip nothing at all.

This week another tipping-related TikTok is going viral, posted by DoorDash worker @mrpanda1688. Attracting more than 2.8 million views in three days, it shows a pile of orders supposedly being ignored by DoorDash drivers because the customers didn’t include a tip on their orders.

“These been sitting here for 4 hours because no dashers would take non tip orders,” reads the caption. “no tip no trip, the workers told me no dashers/Uber eats/grubhub went to get the order.”

Naturally, this brief video provoked strong opinions from TikTok commenters. Some sympathized with the idea of delivery workers abandoning orders if they wouldn’t get a tip, while others argued this was unprofessional and unfair to the customers.

Plus, there’s a lot of debate about tipping in advance (ie. on the app itself) versus tipping in person. Maybe some of these orders were going to customers who planned to tip in cash! It’s far from the first time we’ve seen this kind of debate take hold, with other TikTokers posting about their own “no tip, no trip” policies or suggesting that customers should tip at high rates, like 50%.

“Putting miles on our car, using our gas can order 60$ worth of food but can’t even tip 1$ half da time. why would we take it if it’s making us lose $$,” one commenter wrote, highlighting the financial difficulties of working for apps like DoorDash. “gas is too expensive for no tip and practically no base pay,” another wrote.

Another commenter was less sympathetic, writing: “I used to tip a min of $10 and then 20% for larger orders . Dashers with big tips still sucked so now I pick up . Lazy work doesn’t deserve a good tip.”

However, this detractor in the minority. Most responses to this TikTok understood where the DoorDashers were coming from, citing problems like low pay, high gas prices, and ingratitude from customers.

