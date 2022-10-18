We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: Kanye West buying Parler, a viral video recounting a “nightmare” experience at Taco Bell, a recap of the finale of The Rings of Power, and PayPal being at the center of a right-wing social media storm.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column, and if you scroll down below we’ve got a report on a Walgreens worker filming a racist customer.

P.S. — There’s still time to vote in the “Urban Legends” category of the Daily Dot Hall of Fame! We’re closing the round tomorrow, and the third round will start on Saturday!

⚡ Today’s top stories

In the wake of being temporarily suspended from Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic comments, Kanye West is purchasing one of the internet’s remaining havens for unfettered hate: Parler.

In a video with over 47,000 views, a TikToker recounts her experience, which includes long waits, rude staff, and in the end, no food and no refund.

The show manages to feel glacially slow, even while rushing through momentous events.

PayPal has found itself caught up in a social media storm among free speech absolutists and right-wingers.

😌 Chill vibes only

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTokers call out a filter on the app for fat-shaming them

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

A Walgreens worker filmed a customer berating her and allegedly calling her racial slurs in a viral TikTok.

In the video, the TikToker can be heard talking to a customer off-camera who repeatedly yells at them. The video of the incident received 2.4 million views and viewers were quick to sound off about the rude customer in the comments.

