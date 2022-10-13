UPS delivery man makes PSA about honking at them during delivery tiktok

‘Nothing you’re doing is as important as what we’re doing’: UPS driver issues PSA about delivery trucks blocking cars, sparking debate

'Nah bruh! Why is your time more valuable then mine?'

IRL

Posted on Oct 13, 2022

A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver has a message for those who get frustrated by delivery trucks blocking them for a short period of time.

Popular TikToker Mykol Gummings (@mykol_gummings) recently made waves on the platform after revealing how well-paid he seemingly is. In one of his newer videos, he makes an announcement on behalf of all delivery drivers, including those with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, receiving over 32,000 views.

“If you’re parked in a business, you, not, like, working, but you in your own personal vehicle, and we block you to make the delivery because we need to park there to get off and make a delivery, please don’t honk at us to get out of the way,” Cummings says. “Nothing you’re doing is as important as what we’re doing.”

He stresses that these people need to be patient, and deliver drivers are only going to block the area for two to five minutes. “That’s all they need of your time,” he says, emphasizing in the caption, “Y’all need to learn to be patient!”

@mykol_gummings Y’all need to learn to be patient! #upsdriver #fedexdriver #deliverydriver #worktok #workvibes #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Mykol Gummings

While some viewers agreed with Gummings, others argued about how their time was just as valuable as his. Even a USPS driver disagreed, arguing that “it’s not hard to park in spot out of the way, we can walk.”

Gummings has over 100,000 followers on TikTok, where he mainly posts content about his time working for UPS. The Texas-based TikToker revealed he makes $40 per hour in a video that’s now the most popular one on his page, with over 6.1 million views.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mykol Cummings for comment via email and TikTok comment.

