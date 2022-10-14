‘The best food app fr’: McDonald’s app $2 breakfast hack

A TikToker based in Austin, Texas-based has gone viral after demonstrating how to get a full breakfast from McDonald’s — including Sausage McMuffin, hash browns, and a large coffee — for just $2.

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikToker Celeste (@222les) shares how users can activate this money-saving hack.

This video was inspired by an earlier viral video from Celeste in which she shows her $2 McDonald’s haul.

According to Celeste, someone interested in taking advantage of this low-cost breakfast must download the McDonald’s app.

From there, the customer is going to take advantage of the $2 bundle. To do this, the customer should scroll to the $1 $2 $3 Menu and select a Sausage McMuffin alongside hash browns.

After this, the customer should navigate to the “deals” section and scroll down until they find the option that gives them a free McCafé beverage with a $2 minimum purchase. Most McCafé beverage options are eligible for this deal.

At checkout, Celeste reveals that the pre-tax total for all three items is just $2 (“You’ll pay $2.17 with tax,” she explains).

In comments, many users applauded the hack and the app.

“Lot of people sleeping on the app fr fr,” wrote one user.

“McDonald’s app is unbeatable fr,” agreed another.

However, some users warned that the hack might not be applicable across the U.S.

“Hash browns are $3 in LA,” claimed a commenter.

“For me in my area our bundle is $3.99 but that’s still a pretty good deal for a meal basically,” offered a second.

“I don’t have this,” alleged a third. “it doesn’t have the $2 bundle”

Even so, users were still set on singing the app’s praises.

As one user wrote, “If you don’t order thru the app you’re just throwing your money away for no reason.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Celeste via Instagram DM.