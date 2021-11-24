Advent is the annual countdown to Christmas day in the Christian tradition. Drawing from the liturgical calendar, it is traditionally a time for preparing with family to celebrate Christ’s birth.

For decades, Christians have used Advent calendars as a fun way to help children join in on the fun. Thankfully the usually agnostic LEGO have joined in on the holiday fun with their own advent sets.

LEGOs advent calendars give kids 24 days’ worth of building toys, magic, and their favorite characters before Christmas day.

And you don’t have to be a Christian to celebrate with an Advent calendar. They’re fun for kids of all ages, cultures, and religions. Which LEGO advent calendar should you pick? Happy you asked.

Here are the best LEGO advent calendars for 2021.

The best LEGO advent calendars to count down to Christmas

1) Best LEGO set to build your own Christmas party: LEGO Friends Advent Calendar

Like most LEGOs these days the majority of LEGO advent calendars feature pop culture characters. That isn’t the case for the Friends line. This advent set focuses on fun holiday activities, letting your little one or grown LEGO fan plan their own Christmas party. Each day is a new kind of fun or gift.

Price: $23.99-45.99

2) Best LEGO set for a big city Christmas: LEGO City Advent Calendar

On the other end of the license-free LEGO spectrum is the amazing LEGO City line that brings the metropolis home. The LEGO City advent calendar is no exception, delivering the big city experience in your living room. You’ll find snowmen, Santa, window displays, and more in this pack. We love having the small home party and the big city Christmas magic option available.

Price: $58.99

3) Best Santa’s workshop LEGO set: LEGO Friends 2020 Advent Calender

LEGOs Friends line isn’t just for parties, they also do an incredible Santa’s Workshop set. This advent calendar brings you Mrs Claus, elves, work shop tables full of toys and more. This is one of the best story telling advent calendars around. What kind of Christmas tales will your family tell?

Price: $54.99-59.99

4) Best superhero LEGO advent set: LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent

Nothing brings about peace on Earth like the Avengers, Marvel’s defenders of the seven realms. This special holiday LEGO set includes an incredible 7 LEGO minifigures – Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos and Nick Fury. Add in drones, energy beams, and mini Avengers playsets and every day of advent will feel like Christmas.

Price: $53.98

5) Best calendar for Muggles who wish they weren’t: LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

LEGOs advent calendars pull out all the stops for Harry Potter fans, in what might be the most impressive pack yet. You get 6 LEGO mini-figures, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Griphook.

The rest of the calendar is rounded out with mini-playsets like the Durlsy’s fireplace and a Great Hall dining table. You even get your own Privet drive. Understandably this set is in high demand, so make sure you check “see all buying options” on the product page.

Price: $30.99-46.20

6) Best calendar from a galaxy far far away: LEGO Star Wars Advent Christmas Countdown

Children of all ages will love building the 24 incredible holiday LEGO creations that come with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Christmas Countdown Calendar. From Stormtrooper minifigures to buildable droids, this will be the advent calendar you are looking for. In all there are 7 characters, 11 vehicles, and more surprises to discover.

Price: $48.99-53.75

7) Other best calendar for Muggles who wish they weren’t: LEGO Harry Potter Advent Set

LEGOs advent calendars pull out all the stops for Harry Potter fans, and 2020s was no exception. You get Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Padma Patil, Parvati Patil and Cho Chang mini-figures and an entire Christmas party.

Each of the 24 days helps you throw your very own Yule ball for your magical friends. From musical instruments to magical surprises, this set makes the count to to Christmas even more magical.

Price: $31.99-46.20

8) Best not LEGO set for future goth kids: Mega Bloks Monster High Advent Calendar

The hit Monster High series brings its haunted mysteries to Christmas with this ghoulish advent calendar. You get three minifigures, exclusive Monster High party gear, and decorations fit for any gathering. By the end of the 24 days, you’ll have crafted your own monstrous ski vacation.

Price: $22.95

9) Best not LEGO set for nerds of all ages: Mega Construx Pokemon Holiday Calendar Building Set

Who doesn’t love Pokemon? This advent catch em all with the Mega Construx Pokemon Holiday Calendar Building Set. You get 24 days of holiday Pokemon magic with exclusive Christmas-themed figures you won’t find anything else. They might not be LEGOs but they’re compatible and have Pikachu.

Price: $48.19

