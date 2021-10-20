The best in outdoor Halloween lighting

You don’t have to be Thomas Kincaid to know the power of light. Sure, this Halloween season your house may be decked out in cobwebs, dangling fake corpses, and a patch’s worth of pumpkins. But all of it will land like a B-movie prop without proper outdoor Halloween lighting.

Are you looking to put on a show for neighbors and trick-or-treaters? We’ve collected some of the best Halloween lighting solutions available.

Best Outdoor Halloween Lighting

Here’s a selection of the best lighting accessories that work great outdoors. Want to take the show inside? Many of these options work indoors as well.

While these flood lights would be perfect for starting a rave, they’re also perfect for Halloween. After hanging them in a living room or in front of your house facing the street, you can choose between 25 colors to light up the night. You can choose everything from a whimsical pumpkin orange or a spookier goblin green. Plus, after the season of fright is over, you can use them again come Christmastime.

Price: $53.99

When it comes to creating a menacing aura, take a cue from thrillers and use a strobe light pointing at the street or at your house. These lights work with sound activation or automatically. You can even choose between six colors and control the strobe effect speed.

Price: $21.99

Halloween lighting is synonymous with Jack-o-Lanterns. Why not mimic that bright orange glow in your lamp of choice? These LED flame lights work in any lighting device that takes standard E26 bulbs. And because they save 50 percent of the electricity when compared to standard bulbs, it’s an environmentally safe way to get spooky.

Price: $18.39

Greeting trick-or-treaters wearing a Jason or Freddy mask is so 2019. Scaring someone requires you doing something unexpected. These light up masks are a fighting spin on the usual Halloween mask. Better yet, they truly pop at night. It even has three control settings and is comfortable to wear.

Price: $18.99

Sometimes, the best Halloween lighting solution is a modern spin on a familiar solution. Strip lights are a mainstay of the holiday season in the US. These are far nicer than any of the ones your dad hung up in December and took down mid-March. Not only can you pick a wide range of colors, but you can even schedule lights to turn on and off whenever you want.

Price: $28.99

Don’t overthink it. The kitchy answer is more often than not the right one. And it doesn’t get more kitchy than Jack-o-Lanterns. These are fantastic because they’re powered by batteries, so you don’t need to have a power source to use them. You can even bring them to any Halloween shindigs you schlep to.

Price: $11.99

It’s a holiday projector, it’s a disco party waiting to happen, it’s both! This projector blends light and iconic holiday imagery to add a splash of whimzy to any wall. Better yet, it also comes with icons for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and even the Fourth of July so you can use it year round. If you’re looking for more cinematic effects, check out the Atmos FX projector.

Price: $35.99

Unless you live in London, there’s a good chance you won’t have natural fog to spookify your Halloween. This machine smokes up a room real good, but it also adds a smack of ominous light. Worry not, the fog is totally non-toxic.

Price: $66.99

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.