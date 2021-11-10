The best Black Friday deals for gamers

Everyone knows that Black Friday video game deals are unbeatable. Shoppers can expect slashed prices, exclusive bundles, and a ton of other great perks.

But sifting through the pages of online deals can get to be overwhelming, tiresome, and quite frankly, that energy should be saved for more important things (like the big boss battles).

Lucky for you, your friends at the Dot got up well before the sun and started sorting the worthwhile deals from the junk and this list of the best Black Friday video game deals was born!

Black Friday video game deals 2021

Save big on Square’s hit games Marvel Avengers and Outriders with this great deal. This Black Friday deal is for PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One X alike, so no matter which system you’re buying for you’re covered.

Price: $19.99 (regularly $34.99)

Looking to make a Twitch streamer’s Christmas dreams come true? Amazon’s Logitech sale has everything you need. From precision gaming mouses to HD webcameras, you’ll have happy streamers on the big day.

Price: Up to 50% off

Good Nintendo accessories rarely go on sale, so take advantage of this incredible deal. All true Smash Brothers fans know there is only one controller fit for competitive play. Bring the magic of the classic Game Cube design to your Switch today.

Price: $42.99 (regularly $54.99)

The NUBWO GO6 is one of the best gaming headsets available, offering low latency on Bluetooth and crystal clear sound. You can connect it wirelessly to your PS5, PS4, or PCE, or connect it via aux cord to your PS5 controllers, PS4 controllers, Xbox Series X controllers, Xbox One controllers, and Switch. Either way you get the best in comfort and clarity at a great Black Friday price.

Price: $49.29 (regularly 79.99)

If you put long hours into Nintendo games we’ve got the best Black Friday Switch deal for you. Take 45% off this YCCTEAM Wireless Pro Controller to give your hands a rest from the tiny buttons of the Joycon. This wonder has all the features of Nintendo’s Pro Controller, but at a great Black Friday discount.

Price: $22.09 (regularly $39.95)

It may feel weird to buy digital copies of games for Christmas, but trust us, most gamers have made the transition. Stock up on unbelievable classics from 2K with this bonkers Black Friday deal for PC and Switch gamers. Take your pick from XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, BorderLands Legendary Collection, The Outer Worlds, PGA Tour 2k21, WWE 2k Battlegrounds, and more for up to 50% off.

Price: Up to 50%

Gaming PC’s come in many forms, including this absurdly powerful MSI Gaming Laptop. Take $400 off their GS75 model complete with 240Hz Display, Intel Core i7-10875H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 10 Pro. That’s enough to play today’s best games on the go or run process-heavy apps like Photoshop.

Price: $1349 (regularly $1749)

Upgrade your home office this Black Friday with PC monitor deals from Samsung. Take up to 17% off todays best wide-screen high def monitors. Make sure to look at the M7 Series, delievering 4K UHD for under $380 (normally $449.99) with this sale.

Price: $299.99 to $679.99

Sick of guests slowing down your home network with their devices? Bring your WiFi into the modern ages with this Black Friday deal on the TP-Link Deco WiFi Mesh system. This three pack covers 5800 square feet, ensuring every inch of your home has a powerful and secure WiFi signal.

Price: $199.99+ (regularly $269.99+)

With digital games taking up more space than ever be a super hero this Christmas with Amazon’s deal on Solid State Drives from Samsung. Get this 500GB model for 32% off, a $30 saving. You can use this for extra memory on your PC, backing up old photos, or, our personal favorite, saving games for your Xbox One X.

Price: $64.99 (regularly $94.99)

