These are the best edibles for any situation

The world of edibles is ever-expanding—if you’re new to it, it can be challenging to know which edibles are best for which situations. And the distinction matters. The same edible that’s perfect for a date night at home won’t be the same one you want to take for a night out with friends. Whether you want to explore CBD edibles or Delta-8 THC gummies, we’re here to help you make the best edible choice for every situation.

First things first: What are edibles?

Edibles are any cannabis-based food items. (If you’re looking for something to sip instead, check out these cannabis drinks.) As the broad definition implies, this can include anything from gummy edibles to the aptly nicknamed space brownies. Edibles are either made with THC or CBD – both of which are found in the Cannabis Sativa plant.

While cannabis aficionados who know their dosage and strain preferences are often capable of making their own edibles, those who are just starting out will want to buy their edibles from online retailers, so that the dosing and ingredients are clear.

What is CBD?

CBD—or Cannabidiol—is one of the main components of the marijuana plant. However, it’s not psychoactive, which means it won’t get you high. However, CBD is not without its effects. Many CBD users report positive effects of CBD, like feeling more relaxed. CBD is federally legal.

What is Delta-8 THC?

THC, on the other hand, is the component of the marijuana plant that is psychoactive and will get you high. THC is not federally legal in all of its forms. However, delta-8 THC (Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol) is. For that reason, it’s best to shop for delta-9 THC edibles when you’re ordering edibles online.

1) Something sensual: Spirit of the Bayou Cannabinoid Elixir

Kush Queen

This blackberry lemonade-flavored elixir welcomes you to explore your sensuality. When it comes to dosing, Kush Queen recommends that you drink half a bottle, which amounts to 10mg of delta-8 THC. This leaves enough for you and your special someone. This is also the perfect dose for a mellow, light, relaxing high.

2) To help you relax: Lulu’s Artisan Chocolate CBD Truffles

Hakuna Supply

If you want a cozy, relaxing date night at home, swap the red wine for artisan chocolate CBD truffles. They have a delicious hazelnut flavor, plus 60mg of CBD. These won’t get you high. Instead, they’ll help you unwind and relax for some quality time.

Best edibles for a night in with an easy high

3) For boosting creativity: Diamond Hands Hemp Cannabinoid Gummies

Kush Queen

These strawberry gummies are a trifecta of chill: 10mg of CBD, 10mg of CBG, and 5mg of delta-8 THC. The result is a state of calm and creativity—a subtle boost that’s perfect for a night spent focusing on self-care.

4) If you’re new to delta-8: CBD + THC Ribbons

Just CBD

If CBD edibles are historically more your thing but you want to explore delta-8, try these sugary ribbons from Just CBD. Each ribbon has 30mg of CBD and 8mg of THC. It’s just enough delta-8 for you to feel the effects of the high, but it’s still low enough for an easy, mellow experience.

Best edibles for a night out

5) For something stronger: Gummies Rx Elevated Strawberry CBD + Delta 8 THC Chews

Kush Queen

For a night out on the town accompanied by a more euphoric high, try these elevated edibles. Each gummy has 10mg of CBD and 10mg of delta-8 THC. The 10mg delta-8 THC dose should be enough to get you feeling good, especially if you are new to consuming edibles. However, if you want a stronger high, you can adjust your dose by consuming more gummies. Remember to increase your intake gradually if you’re still trying to find the right dose for you.

6) Something shareable: CBD Gummies Party Pack

JustCBD

Don’t show up empty-handed to the party! For your next night out, pick up this party pack of gummy edibles from Just CBD. This 3000mg bottle contains an assortment of some of Just CBS’s most flavorful, most popular candies. One serving size contains about 105 mg of CBD to help stress slip away so you can enjoy wherever the night takes you.

Best edibles for a big night out

7) For a stronger high: Delta 8 THC Gummy Bears

Tribe Tokes

Each gummy edible contains 25mg of delta-8 THC. If you’re looking for a stronger, more immersive experience, these are the edibles for you. Tibet Tokes recommends starting with half a gummy and seeing how you feel before consuming the rest. You can self dose to control how strong or how easy of a high you’ll experience. Get 20% off with coupon code FEELGOOD20.

8) Make your own brownies: Green Queen Herbal Infusion Brownie Kit

Amazon

This isn’t your mother’s brownie mix. Made for the seasoned DIY edible maker, the kit comes with a potency booster that helps absorb more THC than traditional butter. This kit does not contain THC, so it’s best for people who have their own supply and know their personal strain preferences well. Save 10% with coupon code DAILYDOT.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.