The best beauty gifts for makeup and skincare this holiday season

The holidays are the best times of the year to gift a new makeup or skincare routine. Everyone likes to be pampered at Christmas. Give the gift of healthy-looking skin and great makeup with the help of our list of the best beauty gifts and skincare products this holiday season.

The Best Beauty Gifts Under $50

1) Say hello to poppin brows with Anastasia: Fuller-Looking & Dimensional Brow Kit

It’s no beauty secret that a person’s eyebrows create the shape of their face. The past couple of years have seen some serious overhauling and introductions of groundbreaking brow products, but none as loved as the Annastasia brow product lines.

If you’re shopping for someone who takes their brows seriously, match their energy by gifting them the best brow kit for fuller-looking brows.

Price: $24.65

2) Frame your eyes in Bobbi Brown: Opalescent Dream Eyeshadow Palette

Bring all the wonder and beauty of the holidays to your eyes with this Opalescent Dream eyeshadow palette by Bobbi Brown. Included are the perfect mix of soft purples, iridescent neutrals, and blush pinks. These stunning colors and buildable metallics will be your best friend all through the holiday season and into the sparkly New Year.

Price: $27.30

3) Conquer the day: DayWear Skin Care Set

The only thing better than taking care of your skin is taking care of your skin on a budget. This skincare gift set from Estee Lauder includes $72 worth of products meant to target and diminish signs of premature aging.

Included are its best anti-aging and hydrating products, like the Skin Activating Treatment Lotion and Night Detox Cream, in perfect travel sizes. No matter where you end up after the holidays, you can be sure your skin will be in good hands.

Price: $39.50

4) Make sure your lips are always travel ready: Travel Size Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Trio

YSL lipsticks are notorious for their six-hour hydrating long-wear satin finishes, and this lipstick trio does not disappoint. Coming in three stunning travel-size colors, your lips will be ready for any occasion.

Price: $40

5) Let vitamin-c take the reigns: Fresh Pressed Clinical Daily + Overnight Boosters

This pair of Clinique’s most potent day and night de-aging boosters will have your skin looking luminous in no time. The power of Vitamin-C is no joke, and the daytime half of this duo packs a 10% punch of pure Vitamin-C. Paired with the nighttime half containing a Vitamin-A retinol, this tiny duo becomes very mighty indeed.

Price: $42

The Best Beauty Gifts Under $100

1) Treat your eyes to a makeover: Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Duo

You’ve probably tried putting cucumber slices on your eyes to aid in the de-puffing process, but have you ever tried using avocado? No need to run to the store and slice one up just yet thanks to Kiehl’s already formulated pair of avocado rich eye creams.

Full of avocado-rich oil, these eye creams are some of the best beauty gifts delivering rich hydration in a smooth and thick cream formula. Simply apply to the eye area, and let the mighty green fruit work its magic.

Price: $60

2) Let Estee Lauder revitalize your skin: 29 Beauty Essentials Resilience Set

Estee Lauder’s genius skincare and makeup gift set delivers double in a big way. The brand’s number one face serum, eye cream, and makeup favorites are all on display in this holiday set. With both full-sized and travel-sized best-selling products, you’ll be able to put your skin first no matter where you go.

Price: $75

3) Let beauty into your home: Candle Discovery Set

The Le Labo brand is known for its mastery of scent creation. This candle discovery set is a great gift for you, or anyone you know that tends to get in scent rut. With three compelling scents, it’s an unconventional gift, but one of the best for the holiday season. Let the masters of scent fill your home and guide you to an all new favorite.

Price: $80

4) Take care of your skin and hair while you sleep: Pure Silk Pillowcase

Why not add a hassle-free method of skincare to all the time you spend in bed? This pillowcase, crafted from pure silk inside and out, has been recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hairdressers, and beauty experts alike.

It’s the easiest way to ensure less tugging and pulling of your hair and skin, and the smartest way to keep your face hydrated throughout the night.

Price: $75.65

5) Leave the lash extensions behind: Lash Enhancing Serum Duo

Staying up to date with the latest lash trends is an expensive hobby. Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars each month for lash extensions, or worrying about your lash strip staying intact all night, invest in your natural lashes.

This lash enhancing serum duo has been proven to drastically improve your lashes in just 30 days. A careful mix of amino acids, bioengineered peptides, B vitamins, and more will leave them looking more full and luxurious than ever.

Price: $95

The Best Beauty Gifts For Make-Up Lovers

1) Travel with ease after the holidays: Pleasure Trip Travel Set

Having to toss hundreds of dollars worth of beauty products away at the airport is never fun. If you’ve got big travel plans after the holidays, give yourself a beauty break with this beautiful travel set from NARS. No need to dip into your precious collection, this set has everything you’ll need to rock a natural beauty look day in and day out.

Complete with a mini NARS laguna bronzing power, blush, lipstick, and mascara, you’ll be traveling light and feeling good.

Price: $59

2) Let your lips shine: Lip Glow & Care Set

Dior’s best selling lip products are now on a spectacular offer. Get your hands on two of the best full-sized lip-plumpers and glosses on the market. The Color Reviving Lip Balm delivers a flush of custom color and leaves lips soft and moisturized.

The Plumping Lip Gloss provides plumping lip care for absolute comfort, shine, and a volume-maximizing effect. This deal doesn’t stop there. In addition to these two lip products, Dior has thrown in its top-of-the-line mascara in a travel size so you can be camera-ready no matter where you go.

Price: $70

3) Release the smolder behind your eyes: Pillow Talk Instant Eyeshadow Palette

If you never know where the night will take you, this limited-edition eyeshadow palette will be your best friend. With 12 versatile shades, you’ll be able to take your daytime look into nighttime with ease. Conquer you day, desk, date, or dream with Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk palette.

Price: $75

4) Achieve your perfect holiday glam: Holiday Beauty Box Collection

This might be the best beauty deal you’ve ever seen. This Lancome beauty box features nine full size Lancome beauty products and comes with its own train carrying case. Dip into the brands skincare wide with youth serum, or cream sunscreen. Get dolled up with the hydrating lipstick or eye and face palette. Even sneak a spritz from La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum.

With this all-encompassing collection, your beauty and skincare needs will have finally met their match.

Price: $75

5) Upgrade to quality brushes: The Brush Collection

Your makeup is only as good as your applicators. Don’t settle for streaky or blotchy makeup this holiday season. Splurge on this luxurious set of cruelty-free brushes handcrafted with the softest nylon fibers. Your makeup will have never looked so good.

Price: $470

The Best Skincare Gift Sets

1) Face winter with your best skin: Mini Facial Mist Set

Mario Badescu rose to fame thanks to the many A-listers singing the brand’s praises. Today, this skincare line is still a fan favorite for it’s easy, appealing, and refreshing products. It’s no secret why this mini facial mist set is a best-seller.

Coming in four bright colors all full of different skin care favorites like rosewater, cucumber, and aloe, a couple spritzes of any one of these mists will leave your skin visibly hydrated and oh so dewy.

Price: $14.75

2) Restore your body to soft skin: Bestseller Body Care Set

The skin on your face isn’t the only place that needs some R&R. When your body is feeling tight and looking ashy, turn to this best-selling body care set by OSEA. A full size body mineral scrub will exfoliate and hydrate the skin while the seaweed infused body oil helps firm the skin.

This duo makes a body tag team that you won’t want to miss out on this winter.

Price: $60

3) Secure your skin’s moisture against the harsh winter: Primed for Winter Vitamin Enriched Set

Take care of your face and eye base this winter by sealing in moisture and hydration with this priming vitamin set. Both the face and eye primers come in full-sized containers, and boast smooth product that can be easily built upon.

As a bonus, this set comes with a reusable gel eye mask to ensure full product retention. It’s one of the best beauty gifts you’ll find this season.

Price: $75

4) At home exfoliation has never been so easy: Blushing Beauty Set

This at home exfoliation set features a weekly and daily treatment to get your skin looking its absolute best. The PMD personal microderm pro provides the same brilliant results as professional, in-office microdermabrasion treatments. When used weekly, users can expect to see reduced fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores.

Price: $177.65

5) Get a dermatologist grade peel at home: Skincare Alpha Beta® Peel Vault Set

This limited-edition set from Dr. Dennis Gross skincare will have peel enthusiasts everywhere going wild. With a 60-count set of the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel and a 30-count of the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, skincare lovers can get expert-level results at home. It’s most definitely one of the best beauty gifts to snag this season.

Price: $154

