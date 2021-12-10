A selection of the best gifts for nerds.

Level up with these amazing Christmas gift ideas for nerds

For the fanatic in everyone.

Jaime Carrillo 

Jaime Carrillo

Dot Recs

Published Dec 10, 2021

In the old days, most people would recoil at being referred to as a nerd. Now, everyone and their grandma proudly touts themselves as a nerd, with fandoms stretching from Marvel to Mario, and Stars both Wars and Trek. This gift guide is just for nerds, a group that’s oftentimes difficult to buy for.

Below are some of the most interesting finds for nerds and their various obsessions. When a pricey option is presented, a more affordable alternative will also be shared. 

Best gifts for nerds

1) SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

A Samsung 49ich Odyssey G9 computer monitor.

When it comes to gaming on a PC, size definitely matters. This curved model has a lightning-quick refresh rate, and a bright, cutting-edge QLED screen. It’s great for gamers, but also great for anyone that could use a massive workspace. The Sceptre gaming monitor is smaller, but still pretty flashy.

Price: $999 (regularly $1,399)

2) Dune: Imperium

The complete contents of the Dune: Imperium board game and its box.

From the creators of Clank, comes this new Dune board game. It combines deckbuilding with worker placements in a ruthless quest for power that makes Risk look like Candyland. Plus, it features designs from the latest blockbuster film adaptation.

Price: $61

3) Marvel’s Thor Mjolnir Tool Set

A Thor hammer tool set opened and closed.

Do you have what it takes to wield this hammer of legend? Within the hammerhead lies a 44-piece toolset that includes a screwdriver, wrench, measuring tape, bubble level, and of course, a big fat hammer. A must-have for any nerd who loves getting their hands dirty.

Price: $99

4) Naruto Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks

A Naruto Ramen bowl filled with rice on a desk along with the empty bowl and its box.

The legendary ninja orphan loves saving the day from the forces of evil, but his first love is big bowl of ramen. This bowl holds 16 oz of noodles, rice, or even cereal, and it’s lousy with Naruto aesthetic. There’s a Sailor Moon bowl available too. It’s a great gift for the anime nerds in your life.

Price: $44

5) Dowinx Gaming Chair

A Downix Gaming Chair product image.

All-night gaming sessions are absolute murder on a back if the gamer in your life doesn’t have the right support. This one blends form and function, and could easily fit into a home or work office. This rocking gaming chair alternative is a fantastic alternative.

Price: $249

6) LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian 

The complete contents of the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian toy set along with its box.

Not since Boba Fett has an audience universally loved a character like Grogu, also known colloquially as “Baby Yoda.” This is among the coolest LEGO Star Wars offerings, with The Mandalorian, his ship the Razor Crest, and of course, the little green guy. There are plenty of other Baby Yoda gifts available, many of which are pretty cool.

Price: $129

7) The DC Comics Encyclopedia

The DC Comics Encyclopedia open and closed.

For comic book fans looking for an ultimate compendium of DC heroes, this tome is the ultimate coffee table book spanning everything from Clark Kent to Clock King. For Marvel fans, this encyclopedia is equal in scope and scale. 

Price: $25

8) Razer Kishi

A Razer Kishi Android game controller attached to an Android smartphone.

Modern smartphones pack a lot of power in a tiny space, making them natural destinations for gaming. However, since many phones don’t have buttons, it’s not exactly the kind of experience gamers are looking for. Until now, this device adds a 16-button controller to the mix. This one is for Android phones, but there’s one for iPhones as well. 

Price: $44

9) Doctor Who Sonic Screwdriver Bottle Opener

The Dr. Who Sonic Screwdriver bottle opener used to open a bottle makes a great gift for nerds.

One of the coolest devices in sci-fi is now a practical device for any home bar. In natural Sonic Screwdriver fashion, it opens up bottles, and even flashes and makes noise just like in the show. Note: it does not work on wood for some reason. 

Price: $22

10) Star Trek Tribble, App-enabled

The Star Trek Tribble along with its companion app being held by someone wearing a gold Star Fleet uniform.

Even casual Trek fans know how iconic Tribbles are, despite being a parasitic scourge of the universe. They may be the bane of the Klingon Empire, but they’re also just so darn cute. This Tribble connects to an app, so it can be used in various modes, almost like a space-age Furby. 

Price: $65

11) Nendoroid Action Figures

A selection of Nendoroids including Mario, Doctor Who, and Breath of the Wild Link.

When it comes to adorable figurines, there’s Nendoroid, and there’s everyone else. Everything about these infinitely poseable figures screams “high-quality,” and are as awesome as they are charming. Forget the Funko and get the nerd in your life one of these babies. 

Price: $35+

12) Dark Twin Blade Pocket Knife

A Batman double blade pocket knife is one of the best holiday gifts for nerds.

No other superhero accessories quite like Bruce Wayne. This double-edged knife spans 11 inches and is a totally practical tool for camping and outdoor life. An excellent stocking stuffer, as long as you’re careful.

Price: $16

13) Real-Life Lightsaber

A selection of real-life light sabers is one of the ultimate gifts for Star Wars nerds.

While this isn’t an officially licensed product, everyone knows what popular franchise it harkens from. While it won’t cut through Storm Trooper armor, it does flash in 12 different colors, complete with sound effects. One of the ultimate gifts for the Star Wars nerd in your life.

Price: $99

14) 8BitDo Arcade Stick

An 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch on a wooden table along with a Switch console is one of the great gifts for nerds.

Retro gaming is having a bit of a moment right now, and everything from Street Fighter II to Pac-Man is getting ported to the Nintendo Switch and Steam. This device works with both systems, and like any great gamepad, it’s ultra-moddable. It’s a great way to feel the magic of the arcade at home, without the bad pizza or dim lighting. 

Price: $89.99

15) Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Duel: Battle City

A Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Duel Battle City Speed Duel box.

Even total noobs can learn the ins and outs of the most popular anime card game using “Speed Duel” rules. It chides the usual deck-building and comes with eight decks to play with little to no setup. It’s one of the best gifts for nerds and families alike.

Price: $56.99

