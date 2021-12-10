Level up with these amazing Christmas gift ideas for nerds

In the old days, most people would recoil at being referred to as a nerd. Now, everyone and their grandma proudly touts themselves as a nerd, with fandoms stretching from Marvel to Mario, and Stars both Wars and Trek. This gift guide is just for nerds, a group that’s oftentimes difficult to buy for.

Below are some of the most interesting finds for nerds and their various obsessions. When a pricey option is presented, a more affordable alternative will also be shared.

Best gifts for nerds

When it comes to gaming on a PC, size definitely matters. This curved model has a lightning-quick refresh rate, and a bright, cutting-edge QLED screen. It’s great for gamers, but also great for anyone that could use a massive workspace. The Sceptre gaming monitor is smaller, but still pretty flashy.

Price: $999 (regularly $1,399)

From the creators of Clank, comes this new Dune board game. It combines deckbuilding with worker placements in a ruthless quest for power that makes Risk look like Candyland. Plus, it features designs from the latest blockbuster film adaptation.

Price: $61

Do you have what it takes to wield this hammer of legend? Within the hammerhead lies a 44-piece toolset that includes a screwdriver, wrench, measuring tape, bubble level, and of course, a big fat hammer. A must-have for any nerd who loves getting their hands dirty.

Price: $99

The legendary ninja orphan loves saving the day from the forces of evil, but his first love is big bowl of ramen. This bowl holds 16 oz of noodles, rice, or even cereal, and it’s lousy with Naruto aesthetic. There’s a Sailor Moon bowl available too. It’s a great gift for the anime nerds in your life.

Price: $44

All-night gaming sessions are absolute murder on a back if the gamer in your life doesn’t have the right support. This one blends form and function, and could easily fit into a home or work office. This rocking gaming chair alternative is a fantastic alternative.

Price: $249

Not since Boba Fett has an audience universally loved a character like Grogu, also known colloquially as “Baby Yoda.” This is among the coolest LEGO Star Wars offerings, with The Mandalorian, his ship the Razor Crest, and of course, the little green guy. There are plenty of other Baby Yoda gifts available, many of which are pretty cool.

Price: $129

For comic book fans looking for an ultimate compendium of DC heroes, this tome is the ultimate coffee table book spanning everything from Clark Kent to Clock King. For Marvel fans, this encyclopedia is equal in scope and scale.

Price: $25

Modern smartphones pack a lot of power in a tiny space, making them natural destinations for gaming. However, since many phones don’t have buttons, it’s not exactly the kind of experience gamers are looking for. Until now, this device adds a 16-button controller to the mix. This one is for Android phones, but there’s one for iPhones as well.

Price: $44

One of the coolest devices in sci-fi is now a practical device for any home bar. In natural Sonic Screwdriver fashion, it opens up bottles, and even flashes and makes noise just like in the show. Note: it does not work on wood for some reason.

Price: $22

Even casual Trek fans know how iconic Tribbles are, despite being a parasitic scourge of the universe. They may be the bane of the Klingon Empire, but they’re also just so darn cute. This Tribble connects to an app, so it can be used in various modes, almost like a space-age Furby.

Price: $65

When it comes to adorable figurines, there’s Nendoroid, and there’s everyone else. Everything about these infinitely poseable figures screams “high-quality,” and are as awesome as they are charming. Forget the Funko and get the nerd in your life one of these babies.

Price: $35+

No other superhero accessories quite like Bruce Wayne. This double-edged knife spans 11 inches and is a totally practical tool for camping and outdoor life. An excellent stocking stuffer, as long as you’re careful.

Price: $16

While this isn’t an officially licensed product, everyone knows what popular franchise it harkens from. While it won’t cut through Storm Trooper armor, it does flash in 12 different colors, complete with sound effects. One of the ultimate gifts for the Star Wars nerd in your life.

Price: $99

Retro gaming is having a bit of a moment right now, and everything from Street Fighter II to Pac-Man is getting ported to the Nintendo Switch and Steam. This device works with both systems, and like any great gamepad, it’s ultra-moddable. It’s a great way to feel the magic of the arcade at home, without the bad pizza or dim lighting.

Price: $89.99

Even total noobs can learn the ins and outs of the most popular anime card game using “Speed Duel” rules. It chides the usual deck-building and comes with eight decks to play with little to no setup. It’s one of the best gifts for nerds and families alike.

Price: $56.99

