Fox News host Tucker Carlson appears to have duped liberals into believing he was once again hacked by filling his Twitter bio with progressive language.

On Tuesday, Twitter users began noting that Carlson’s bio had suddenly been altered to include not only gender pronouns but emojis of the transgender flag.

“Non-binary climate change activist of color. Visionary tech founder. CNBC market analyst. Informal Zelensky advisor,” the bio read.

The Twitter bio on @TuckerCarlson's Twitter account has been changed to read: "Non-binary climate change activist of color. Visionary tech founder. CNBC market analyst. Informal Zelensky advisor."



I've asked a Fox spokesperson if he was hacked or if this is a bit. pic.twitter.com/YZwO8kvPVp — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) March 15, 2023

The discovery soon led many online to assert that Carlson’s profile had undoubtedly been hacked.

One popular account claiming affiliation with the Anonymous hacking collective racked up more than 3,000 retweets after stating that the pundit had been compromised.

“Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson you’ve been #hacked,” @AnonOpsSe wrote.

The tweet from @AnonOpsSe was seen by many as proof that hackers had taken credit for Carlson’s bio.

Soon after, media outlets as well as other prominent left-wing Twitter users began suggesting that the bio change could be linked to @AnonOpsSe.

“Last night, Tucker Carlson’s Twitter was hacked by Anonymous…” infamous Democratic online tweeter BrooklynDad_Defiant! wrote before detailing the bio’s language. “And it may be the only time he seemed remotely interesting to anyone other than his cousin-f*cking viewers. “He’s still an insufferable, lying asscrack.”

Last night, Tucker Carlson's Twitter was hacked by Anonymous to show him as a "non-binary climate change activist of color" and it may be the only time he seemed remotely interesting to anyone other than his cousin-f*cking viewers.



He's still an insufferable, lying asscrack. pic.twitter.com/mdvr8I7xr5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 15, 2023

Yet the entire incident appears to have stemmed from Carlson himself. Fox News later said in a statement that the host had not been “hacked” or compromised in any way.

While further details have not been provided, Carlson’s bio has been changed unexpectedly in the past.

In late May, the same hacking claims circulated across Twitter after Carlson’s bio suddenly included “Fully vaccinated” and “They/Theirs” pronouns next to a Ukranian flag emoji. Analysis of the Internet Archive by the Daily Dot at the time showed that Carlson’s bio had been changed nearly two weeks prior, making a hack highly unlikely given that the Fox News host had tweeted repeatedly over that time frame.

Since Tuesday’s shakeup, Carlson’s bio has once again been restored to the one that first confused Twitter users back in May.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fox News for comment but did not receive a reply. Given the apparent success of his trolling effort, Carlson may very well alter his Twitter bio again.